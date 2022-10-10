Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch screen, likely to launch in 2024: Report

Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly have a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch cutout at the top, according to display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Know what else is predicted about the phone.

Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly have a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch cutout at the top. Apple will launch the next iPhone SE model in 2024 and the device will not miss out on the notch, accoding to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In the fourth-generation iPhone SE model, the business could keep TouchID, according to certain rumours. According to a claim from MyDrivers and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may give the phone a side TouchID button similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

For those who are unaware, the iPhone SE, which is expected to be released in 2024, will be the fourth generation device. Young had claimed that the iPhone SE 4 will include a Dynamic Island, as seen on the new iPhone 14 Pro versions, but after the recent introduction event, he has amended his forecast.

It is yet unclear whether the phone's front camera will allow FaceID like current iPhone models. In the fourth-generation iPhone SE model, the business could keep TouchID, according to certain rumours. According to a claim from MyDrivers and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may give the phone a side TouchID button similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

The SE in iPhone SE stands for Special Edition and the SE models in the company’s lineup have always been the affordable alternatives with design of old models.

The Apple iPhone 5c, meanwhile, could eventually be considered an obsolete Apple product. According to a report from MacRumours, the Cupertino-based firm informed authorised Apple dealers in a document that the iPhone 5c would be put to the list of outdated products on November 1. The smartphone was included to the Vintage product list for the unversed in October 2020. Since then, there have been few service and repair options for the gadget.

