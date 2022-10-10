Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6.1-inch screen, likely to launch in 2024: Report

    Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly have a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch cutout at the top, according to display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. Know what else is predicted about the phone.

    Apple iPhone SE 4 may have 6 1 inch screen likely to launch in 2024 Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly have a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch cutout at the top. Apple will launch the next iPhone SE model in 2024 and the device will not miss out on the notch, accoding to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young. In the fourth-generation iPhone SE model, the business could keep TouchID, according to certain rumours. According to a claim from MyDrivers and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may give the phone a side TouchID button similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

    For those who are unaware, the iPhone SE, which is expected to be released in 2024, will be the fourth generation device. Young had claimed that the iPhone SE 4 will include a Dynamic Island, as seen on the new iPhone 14 Pro versions, but after the recent introduction event, he has amended his forecast.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14's crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides: Report

    It is yet unclear whether the phone's front camera will allow FaceID like current iPhone models. In the fourth-generation iPhone SE model, the business could keep TouchID, according to certain rumours. According to a claim from MyDrivers and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may give the phone a side TouchID button similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

    The SE in iPhone SE stands for Special Edition and the SE models in the company’s lineup have always been the affordable alternatives with design of old models.

    Also Read | Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    The Apple iPhone 5c, meanwhile, could eventually be considered an obsolete Apple product. According to a report from MacRumours, the Cupertino-based firm informed authorised Apple dealers in a document that the iPhone 5c would be put to the list of outdated products on November 1. The smartphone was included to the Vintage product list for the unversed in October 2020. Since then, there have been few service and repair options for the gadget.

    Also Read |  Lufthansa bans Apple AirTags from luggage, classifies it as 'dangerous'

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection triggered by rollercoaster rides: Report

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test Report gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8 detected pregnancy before clinical test: Report

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8 Know which smartwatch is better gcw

    Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Know which smartwatch is better

    Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock teased likely to be launched in 2023 gcw

    Google Pixel Tablet with speaker dock teased, likely to be launched in 2023

    Pixel Watch Google first smartwatch with AMOLED display launched know features price more gcw

    Pixel Watch: Google's first smartwatch with AMOLED display launched; know features, price & more

    Recent Stories

    football epl everton vs man united cr700 Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to fans; lauds team's 'great win' snt

    CR700 and counting! Ronaldo dedicates 700th club career goal to Man United fans; lauds team's 'great win'

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration begins today; check who can register here - adt

    NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration begins today; check who can register here

    Shilpa Shetty's funny Bhojpuri video: Actress lip-syncing popular dialogue in an Instagram Reel goes viral RBA

    Shilpa Shetty's funny Bhojpuri video: Actress lip-syncing popular dialogue in an Instagram Reel goes viral

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces AJR

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon