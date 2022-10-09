Twitter urges users to share tweet or copy link instead of taking screenshot

Spotted first by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter has started sending pop-up notifications to some users when they take a screenshot. The new feature appears to be an attempt by Twitter to bring more users to its platforms rather than just read forwarded screenshots.

"Twitter is attempting to encourage me to Share Tweet or Copy Link rather than taking a screenshot of the Tweet," she wrote. Matt Navarra, a social media strategist, also saw the new function being handed out to select users.

"Twitter no longer allows screenshots of tweets. It prefers active users on the platform watching tweets rather than screenshots on competing services. When you take a screenshot, one of them now appears," he explained. The new feature appears to be an attempt by Twitter to bring more users to its platforms rather than just read forwarded screenshots.

Meanwhile, Twitter has begun to push out the 'Edit Button' functionality to Blue subscribers in the United States. The 'Edit Button' has already been made available to Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The feature's availability for Indian audiences, however, was not mentioned.

The new tweet editing function has several limits. Users, for example, cannot modify tweets 30 minutes after they are published. Subscriptions to Twitter Blue are charged monthly and are priced geographically depending on the current US pricing of $4.99.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Tuesday offered to complete his takeover of Twitter at the original agreed-upon price, just weeks before the commencement of a contentious court battle over his efforts to back out of the transaction.