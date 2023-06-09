What PM Narendra Modi told ChatGPT owner Sam Altman

During a meeting on Friday, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, had an extensive and productive conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on India's remarkable technology ecosystem and exploring the potential benefits of Artificial Intelligence for the country.

Talking about their meeting, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to say, "Thank you for the insightful conversation, Sam Altman. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens."

Before his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, expressed his immense satisfaction with the overwhelming response received by ChatGPT, one of OpenAI's groundbreaking products, in India. He commended Indian users for their enthusiastic embrace of this new technology and their swift adoption of its capabilities.

When asked about the much-anticipated GPT-5 release, Altman clarified that OpenAI is currently not in the process of training the model. He emphasized the need for extensive groundwork and preparations before embarking on such a significant undertaking. Altman also addressed any potential confusion surrounding ChatGPT, assuring that OpenAI is actively working on enhancing user control to minimize any uncertainties or misunderstandings.

Altman praised India's remarkable advancements in national technology and urged the Indian government to focus on integrating this technology into various sectors and services. He proposed the utilization of the language-learning model (LLM) to enhance government service delivery and efficiency.

As part of his visit, Altman will also engage with students at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) in Okhla, where he aims to share insights and exchange ideas. Earlier, he held a productive discussion with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, focusing on the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence and how emerging economies can leverage this transformative technology to improve the quality of life for their citizens.

Furthermore, Altman recently met with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who emphasized the significance of AI in driving progress and enhancing our lives. She stressed the need to mitigate risks and build trust in AI technologies. To keep pace with the rapid development of technology, she emphasized the importance of AI firms playing their part. The EU stands committed to collaborating with global partners and stakeholders to establish trustworthy AI practices.

