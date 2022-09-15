Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how

This new service will allow users to pay for their recharges via 'payments on WhatsApp' rather than logging into any other Mobile App or Netbanking portal, making it easier and faster for millions of the bank's FASTag users.

Private sector lender, IDFC First Bank, announced on Thursday the start of its integration with 'payments on WhatsApp' to enable simple and secure FASTags recharge for the bank's customers. The latest update allows customers to recharge their FASTags simply and securely directly through IDFC's Whatsapp chatbots. Customers of IDFC Bank simply have to say 'Hi' to the chatbot number +919555555555.

The payment process will be two-step and will not require you to exit Whatsapp. There will be a 'Recharge Option,' which customers can select to enter the amount to be recharged and authenticate the transaction via OTP. There was no need to log in to any app during the process.

The Chief Operating Officer of IDFC FIRST Bank, B. Madhivanan, said, "IDFC FIRST Bank has been driving innovation in FASTag to create exceptional user experiences. Customers pay tolls, fuel, parking, and green taxes using our tried-and-true, secure, and easy-to-use FASTag solutions. We are excited to collaborate with WhatsApp to enable FASTag recharge via 'payments on WhatsApp.' This makes the IDFC FIRST FASTag a compelling proposition and represents an industry first for any banking institution to enable transactions via Whatsapp payments."

The Head of Whatsapp India, Abhijit Bose, said, "IDFC First Bank's FASTag recharge on WhatsApp is an excellent example of our vision to make digital transactions simple and accessible to everyone in the country."

"On WhatsApp, businesses can create customised and intuitive customer journeys. Abhijit Bose added, " Everyday transactions that required time and effort can now be initiated and completed quickly within the WhatsApp chat thread," Bose added.

IDFC has issued approximately 9 million FASTags, which allow payment at 420 toll plazas throughout the country. Therefore, the acquiring bank accounts for 40 per cent of the monthly toll value processed. IDFC Bank is also the largest parking acquirer, accounting for up to 45 per cent of the market.

