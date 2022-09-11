WhatsApp releases large animated orange heart emoji; know details here

Thanks to the new update, the orange heart emoji is now fully compatible with the animation. The animated emoji will now be available. According to reports, "the new animation for these emojis was released after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8 update."

Some WhatsApp beta users will receive a large animated orange heart emoji. According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is receiving a new update via the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.22.20.6.

Some beta users of the Meta-owned app received more large animated heart emojis last month. Heart emojis, such as the red heart emoji, will now be animated as part of this feature. In contrast, the orange heart was discovered to be incompatible with this feature.

According to one user, the orange heart emoji is incompatible with this feature. According to WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app forgot to include the orange heart emoji as a compatible emoji.

If a heart emoji isn't animated, the feature isn't available on a user's WhatsApp account. It will be included in a later update.

The instant messaging app is also working on soliciting feedback from a small number of users via a new in-app survey chat. After receiving an invitation, users can provide feedback on new features, products, and other items. They can also refuse the invitation to provide feedback because it is optional.

