The Vivo Y19 5G and Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ are two budget-friendly 5G smartphones vying for consumers in India. This comparison analyzes their key differences, including display, processor, camera, battery, and price, to help you choose the best fit.

India's low-cost 5G smartphone industry is booming, with several vendors vying for customers. With the recent release of the Y19 5G, Vivo positioned it as a powerful gadget featuring AI-driven cameras, a sizable 5,500mAh battery, and a shiny matte appearance.

With features like military-grade shock resistance, SGS five-star drop resistance, and an IP64 classification for dust and water protection, the Vivo Y19 5G stands out for its emphasis on durability. But the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+, a rival, also provides comparable features at a competitive price.

To assist you in making a better decision, we'll examine the main distinctions between the two smartphones in this comparison.

Vivo Y19 vs Infinix NOTE 50x: Design and display

The 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen of the Vivo Y19 5G has a peak brightness of 700 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. TÜV Rheinland certification for minimal blue light emission is also supported by the screen.

With a slightly smaller 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display and a faster refresh rate of 120Hz, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ provides better graphics for navigation and gaming.

Vivo Y19 vs Infinix NOTE 50x: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which was developed on a 6nm technology, powers the Vivo Y19 5G. It also has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card. Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, powers the phone.

Constructed on a 4nm technology, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor powers the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+, which is intended for enhanced performance, multitasking, and gaming. It has AI-powered features and runs on XOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

Vivo Y19 vs Infinix NOTE 50x: Camera

A 13MP main camera and a secondary 0.08MP sensor make up the dual rear camera configuration of the Vivo Y19 5G. Additionally, it features a 5MP front camera for video calls and selfies. For better photo quality, it also has AI functions like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.

The Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+, on the other hand, has a more sophisticated 50MP dual rear camera setup with more than 12 photographic modes. The 8MP front camera is a great choice for people who value mobile photography because it can capture 4K videos.

Vivo Y19 vs Infinix NOTE 50x: Battery

The Vivo Y19 5G has a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged at 15W. Additionally, the gadget has a respectable battery life for daily usage.

In the meantime, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ has a 5,500mAh battery as well, but it supports 45W fast charging, enabling quicker battery top-ups. It may also be used as a power bank thanks to its 10W reverse charging capability.

Vivo Y19 vs Infinix NOTE 50x: Price and colours

The 4GB + 64GB model of the Vivo Y19 5G costs Rs. 10,499 at launch. Additional configurations cost Rs. 11,499 for 4GB + 128GB and Rs. 12,999 for 6GB + 128GB. It comes in two color options: Titanium Silver and Majestic Green.

However, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ comes in three different color options: Sea Breeze Green, Titanium Grey, and Enchanted Purple. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 11,499, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage edition costs Rs. 12,999.