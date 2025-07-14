The Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE are launching in India. The X200 FE is a compact phone with Zeiss Optics lenses, while the X Fold 5 is a foldable phone with a large battery and Snapdragon 8 chipset.

There are high hopes for the Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE models, which are making their debut in India today, for a variety of reasons. Similar to the Xiaomi 15 and OnePlus 13s, the X200 FE will be a little smartphone, but it offers more for the money. The X Fold 5 is undoubtedly the brand's high-end offering and the market's replacement for the X Fold 3 Pro, which was unveiled in China earlier this year.

The new Vivo X Fold 5 model is also the highlight of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 debut, so comparisons are unavoidable right away.

Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X Fold 5: Launch time and how to watch

On Monday, July 14, the Vivo X200 FE and X Fold 5 India premiere will take place live on the official Vivo India YouTube channel. The event will begin at 12:00 PM IST.

Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X Fold 5: Leaked price

In a recent post, tipster Abhishek Yadav disclosed the X Fold 5 and X200 FE India prices. The base 12GB + 256GB model of the X200 FE is anticipated to retail for Rs 54,999, while the 16GB + 512GB model will retail for Rs 59,999. Vivo is anticipated to provide vibrant colour options for the X200 variant. In India, the X Fold 5 may retail for Rs 1,49,999 and will probably only come in one 16GB and 512GB model.

Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X Fold 5: Leaked features and specifications

Zeiss Optics lenses will be used in the X200 FE, a small phone that is anticipated to compete with the newly released OnePlus 13s. A small 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and capability for 1.5k resolution is included with the X200 FE.

The X Fold 5 is a folding device with a small design that nonetheless has a sizable battery. With improvements in nearly every other area, Vivo is still employing the Snapdragon 8 chipset from the previous year. When folded, the X Fold 5 has a thickness of 9.2 mm and manages to weigh 217 grammes.