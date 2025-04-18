The Vivo V50e and V50 offer similar designs and impressive features. This comparison explores key differences in display brightness, processor, camera setup, battery, and price to help you choose the best fit.

The V50e has been formally introduced by Vivo in India, joining the V50 in its V series portfolio. The Vivo V50e, positioned as the less expensive option, boasts a modern appearance, improved camera capabilities, and an emphasis on performance that is worth the money. It replaces the Vivo V40e from the previous year and attempts to provide high-end functionality at a more affordable price.

However, customers now have two smartphones with comparable designs to pick from because the Vivo V50 is currently available. What what does the V50e provide, and is it a better option than the little more costly V50? To aid in your decision-making, here is a thorough comparison.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V50e: Design

Both the Vivo V50e and V50 appear extremely similar at first sight, sporting the same clean and basic design with a pill-shaped camera module on the back. The V50e is available in Sapphire Blue and Pearl White, and it features a glass front and a plastic rear. It weighs 186 grams and has IP68 and IP69 certifications for protection to water and dust.

The Vivo V50 has a glass front panel and a plastic or glass rear panel, depending on the color option. Rose Red, Starry Night, and Titanium Grey are the colors that are offered. At 189 grams, it weighs a little more and has the same IP certifications.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V50e: Display

The 6.77-inch AMOLED screen on both phones has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Full HD+ quality, compatibility for HDR10+, and Vivo's Diamond Shield Glass for extra protection. But there is one significant distinction: brightness.

For the majority of usage situations, the Vivo V50e's max brightness of 1800 nits is already rather bright. However, the V50 raises it to 4500 nits, which makes it more suited for outdoor use or people who want greater brightness and clarity in the sun.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V50e: Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the Vivo V50e. It has up to 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a Mali-G615 GPU. On the other side, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU and Adreno 720 GPU power the V50. Up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage are among the several RAM and storage choices that are available.

Although the 4nm technology is the basis for both CPUs, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is typically regarded as more potent and more optimized, particularly for multitasking and gaming.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V50e: Camera

The Vivo V50e has two cameras on the back: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel main lens with OIS. A 50-megapixel front camera is also included for taking selfies.

In comparison, the Vivo V50 has a triple camera arrangement supported by ZEISS, which includes a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the rear. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera with the ZEISS brand.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V50e: Battery

Both phones have good battery life, although the V50 has a slightly bigger 6000mAh battery than the V50e's 5600mAh one. Nonetheless, 90W fast charging is supported by both phones, meaning that charging speeds are similarly quick.

Vivo V50 vs Vivo V50e: Price

The Vivo V50e is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 30,999 for the 256GB variant, both with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo V50 is priced at Rs 34,999 for 8GB + 128GB, Rs 36,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and Rs 40,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB model.