Vivo is set to launch the T4 5G with a Snapdragon processor and the largest battery ever in an Indian phone. Expected features include a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, and a massive 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Vivo is preparing to introduce the Vivo T4 5G, the newest model in its performance-focused T series portfolio. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has unveiled a fresh teaser image for the phone ahead of its April 18 debut, indicating that it would be powered by a Snapdragon CPU and have the largest battery ever seen in an Indian phone.

Vivo T4: Expected features and specifications

It is probable that the Vivo T4 5G will be a rebranded iQOO Z10 (or vice versa). With a circular camera module on the rear, a punch-hole display on the front, and thin bezels, the teaser photos also show off a design that is somewhat similar to the Z10.

The Vivo T4 5G may have a 6.77-inch Full HD AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 5000 nits, if the rumours are accurate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU and Adreno 720 graphics processor are probably going to power the phone. It has 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage and 8/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of software, Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, might power the Vivo T4 5G. With capability for 90W rapid charging, it is probably going to have a whopping 7,300mAh. The Vivo T4 may include a dual camera arrangement on the back, consisting of a 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera. A 32MP camera on the front is used for video calls and selfies.

Vivo T4: Expected price and colours

The T4's Emerald Blaze and Phantom Grey hues have previously been unveiled by Vivo, and if rumours are to be believed, they may be sold as such. In terms of cost, the base model of the iQOO Z10 started at Rs 21,999, while the top-end model cost Rs 25,999. With a price range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, it would be reasonable to expect that the Vivo T4 may be priced similarly.

The fact that the Vivo T4 5G already has a support page on Flipkart indicates that, like its previous versions, the phone may be sold on both Flipkart and Vivo's own website.