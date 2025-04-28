Looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with great features? Check out our list of the top 5 phones under Rs 15,000, including the Vivo T4x, iQOO Z10x, Infinix Note 50X, Poco M7 Pro, and Realme Narzo 80x.

Are you looking for a low-cost smartphone that can handle daily responsibilities, has a fantastic camera, and more? Then you're insured by us. For consumers on a tight budget, smartphone companies like Vivo, iQOO, Poco, and others have recently released feature-rich phones for less than Rs. 15000. You have a number of choices, ranging from the powerful Poco M7 Pro to the newest Vivo T4x 5G.

However, which phone would you prefer? We have put up a list of the top 5 phones under Rs. 15,000 that are brand-new and have all the newest features to make your search a bit easier. Look through the list to see if any models catch your eye.

Vivo T4x

One of the recently released Vivo T series smartphones that was introduced earlier this year is the Vivo T4x 5G. The 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen of the Vivo T4x 5G has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. For strong performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the smartphone. With a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, it also has amazing photography features. The Vivo T4x 5G is available for at Rs. 13999 at launch.

iQOO Z10x

This smartphone, which has characteristics comparable to the Vivo T4x 5G, is another option under Rs. 15000. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the smartphone, and a large 6500 mAh battery ensures long-lasting operation. A 6.72-inch IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is another highlight. In India, the starting price of the iQOO Z10x is Rs. 13499.

Infinix Note 50X

Another recently released smartphone with a relatively low price tag is the Infinix Note 50X. The 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen of the Infinix Note 50X has HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate CPU with 8GB of RAM. The starting price of the Infinix Note 50X is Rs. 11499.

Poco M7 Pro

The Poco M7 Pro is the following smartphone in our list. The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra CPU and up to 8GB of RAM power it. It has a 6.67-inch OLED screen that refreshes at 120 Hz. A 50MP camera with a 20x digital zoom and a 2MP macro lens are part of the dual camera configuration on the Poco M7 Pro. The starting price for it is Rs. 13999.

Realme Narzo 80x

Last but not least is the Realme Narzo 80x 5G, the newest model in the Narzo line. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G CPU, 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. With its large 6000mAh battery, it offers long-lasting functionality. The initial pricing of this smartphone is Rs. 13999.