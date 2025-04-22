English

Vivo X200 Ultra: Why photographers will love this smartphone?

technology Apr 22 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:Alvin Twitter
Display

The Vivo X200 Ultra features a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Image credits: @Mameko_Mobile Twitter
Known for photography skills

It introduces two dedicated imaging chips: vivo V3+ ISP for image processing, and the new vivo VS1 platform, which handles exposure, focus, and image stacking.

Image credits: @Mameko_Mobile Twitter
Camera setup

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony main sensor, a 200MP Samsung periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide camera using another Sony LYT-818 sensor.

Image credits: Alvin Twitter
Why photographers will love it?

A special Photography Set includes a teleconverter lens with an additional 2.35x zoom, straps, case, grip with USB-C, and an external 2,300mAh battery pack.

Image credits: Alvin Twitter
Pricing

Prices start at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 74,738.5) for the 12GB+256GB version. The top-end 16GB+1TB model with satellite connectivity is priced at CNY 7,999.

Image credits: @Mameko_Mobile Twitter

