Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy M56 5G: Which smartphone under Rs 30,000 is best for you?
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M56 5G competes with the Vivo V50e in a similar price range. This comparison examines their design, display, processor, camera, battery, and price differences to help consumers make an informed decision.
With several enhanced features, Samsung just released the new Galaxy M56 5G in India. The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G, which costs Rs 27,999, is in competition with the Oppo F29 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a, and other devices.
The recently released Vivo V50e, with its great camera features and large battery, is one of its main rivals. We have put up a thorough specifications comparison between the Vivo V50e and Samsung Galaxy M56 5G if you're searching for a new smartphone within a comparable price range.
Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy M56: Design
The Vivo V50e is renowned for having a lightweight, streamlined design that looks great in the hand. Because of its distinctive camera configuration, the smartphone is not overly large. The smartphone has an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water protection, despite its plastic construction.
In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has a metal body, smaller bezels, and a flat frame design. It has a triple camera configuration on the rear that is specially positioned in a pill-shaped module that is positioned vertically. But the smartphone doesn't have an IP rating.
Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy M56: Display
The Galaxy M56 5G has a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, the display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and Vision Booster technology. Conversely, the Vivo V50e boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1800 nits.
Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy M56: Processor
The Exynos 1480 CPU, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage fuel the Samsung Galaxy M56's performance. In contrast, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage power the Vivo V50e.
Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy M56: Camera
The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has three cameras: a 2MP macro lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP primary camera with OIS capability. In contrast, the Vivo V50e has a dual camera configuration with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera.
The Samsung handset has a 12MP front camera for taking selfies, while the V50e has a 50MP camera.
Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy M56: Battery
The Galaxy M56 has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W for long-lasting performance. On the other hand, the Vivo V50e has a 5600mAh battery that can be charged at 90W.
Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy M56: Price
In terms of pricing, Samsung Galaxy M56 5G has been launched at a starting price of Rs 27999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Whereas, the Vivo V50e is priced at Rs 28999 for a similar storage variant.