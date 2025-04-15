English

iPhone 16 to Vivo X200: 5 best Google Pixel 9 competitors you can buy

Apr 15 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:Vivo , apple website
1. iPhone 16 (Rs 72,900)

Features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel and the powerful A18 chip, unlocking support for Apple Intelligence features. 

Image credits: freepik
2. Samsung Galaxy S25 (Rs 74,999)

Boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display. Powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Image credits: Samsung website
3. Vivo X200 (Rs 65,999)

It has a 6.67 inch display, Dimensity 9400 chip and a powerful Zeiss camera setup with 3x optical zoom.

Image credits: Vivo website
4. Oppo Find X8 (Rs 69,999)

Boasts a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. It houses the Dimensity 9400 chip, a versatile 50 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5630 mAH battery.

Image credits: Oppo Website
5. OnePlus 13 (Rs 72,999)

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and up to 24GB of RAM, the OnePlus 13 is an absolute beast. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel.

Image credits: OnePlus website

