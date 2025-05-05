Apple is reportedly considering a shift in its iPhone release schedule, potentially launching Pro models in the fall and standard models in the spring.

Apple fans will soon see the company's twice-yearly smartphone launches. Apple is reportedly considering altering the smartphone release schedule. Customers may be able to select from three models each starting in September and March of 2026, starting with the iPhone 18. According to supply chain insiders cited by The Information, Apple may release the more costly Pro versions first in September, with the regular iPhone models coming out in March. Since the iPhone 5, the firm has generally introduced all new iPhones simultaneously in September or October.

The iPhone SE models, which were typically released in March or April, have been the lone exception to this trend. According to these rumors, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and maybe a foldable iPhone in the fall of 2026. The base model, iPhone 18 Slim, and iPhone 18e will follow in the spring of 2027.

Why is Apple thinking of this change?

The goal of this phased release approach is to assist Apple in better handling the production challenges associated with adding a sixth iPhone model to its portfolio. The company's first foldable iPhone is part of its growing product line. A 5.49-inch outside display with 2,088 x 1,422 pixel resolution and a 7.76-inch inner screen with 2,713 x 1,920 pixel resolution are anticipated features of this model.

In September 2026, the foldable iPhone is expected to make its debut with the iPhone 18 Pro versions and an incredibly thin "Air" version.

In the meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a big announcement: for the June quarter, the bulk of iPhones sold in the US will come from India. Vietnam is expected to become the main location of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods goods sold in America, Cook also disclosed during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

iPhone 17 series: What can you expect?

The standard iPhone 17 is likely to bring in a balanced mix of performance and price. While not as flashy as its Pro siblings, it’s still expected to pack some serious improvements.

It is anticipated that the next regular iPhone would have a somewhat updated appearance, with maybe reduced bezels and a lighter frame. Although it likely maintain a dual-camera configuration akin to the iPhone 16, Apple may possibly make minor adjustments to the camera module. Although a larger 6.3-inch OLED display is anticipated, the main alteration may be the integration of a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, which is unprecedented for non-Pro iPhones.

Apple's new-generation silicon, the A19 processor, which is probably based on a more effective 3nm technology, is expected to power the iPhone 17.