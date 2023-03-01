Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    #TwitterDown trends on social media, users unable to load timeline

    Twitter is down once again. This is nothing new as the platform faced multiple outages in the last few months. The microblogging site faced massive outage for users globally. #TwitterDown is trending on the platform. Check out the memes.

    #TwitterDown trends on social media triggers meme fest as users unable to load timeline
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 4:59 PM IST

    Many users have been having difficulty viewing posts on the timeline, which suggests that Twitter is currently experiencing another outage. The majority of users have experienced issues accessing their feeds on the app, while others have encountered issues with the website and server connections.

    Meanwhile, a large number of Twitter users are expressing their frustration with the downtime through memes on the website. On Wednesday, the microblogging site faced massive outage for users globally. #TwitterDown is trending on the platform.

    Also Read | Vivo V27, V27 Pro with colour changing back panel launched; Is it worth your money?

     

    Twitter does not presently display the feed. The outage monitoring tool DownDetector also displays thousands of reports. Users have reported the problem with the feed on DownDetector, stating that it affects both PC and smartphone apps.

    Also Read | Twitter layoff: Employee whose sleeping photo went viral was fired recently

    The issue occurred after Musk suddenly let go 200 employees, or 10% of the staff. Numerous product managers, engineers, and data scientists staff members at Twitter lost their employment. Esther Crawford, who was in charge of initiatives like the forthcoming payments network and the Blue verification membership, was also let go by Musk.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
