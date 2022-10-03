Twitter to roll out Instagram reels-like vertical video experience

"With a single click, Twitter's redesigned immersive media player extends videos to full screen, allowing you to effortlessly enjoy the complete, immersive watching experience. To enable it, simply tap/click on a video in the Twitter app," Twitter wrote recently in a blog post.

Twitter is the latest in a long line of social media networks to shift their attention to vertical video content. The microblogging service announced the availability of immersive full-screen videos for Twitter iOS app users.

Instagram and TikTok have gained popular for their vertical video format, which allows viewers to scroll down to watch videos. This trend has also been called as unlimited scrolling, because the videos continue to show up as you scroll up on the screen.

Twitter users may return to the main Twitter stream by tapping or swiping back. Twitter is introducing the new video format to its Explore section, where it will be included as part of the main message, to which users may like, retweet, and react. Twitter has always been focused on tweets, but the network is increasingly shifting its focus to other services. Twitter also has its Blue subscription, which gives users a sneak peek at the much-anticipated Edit tweet feature.

Vertical videos are popular, so it's not unexpected to see Twitter in the fray, especially with the screen format shifting from 16:9 to 9:16 these days. While iOS users have it now, we have no idea when Twitter will provide this new video function to Android users.

