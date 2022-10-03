Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to roll out Instagram reels-like vertical video experience

    "With a single click, Twitter's redesigned immersive media player extends videos to full screen, allowing you to effortlessly enjoy the complete, immersive watching experience. To enable it, simply tap/click on a video in the Twitter app," Twitter wrote recently in a blog post.

    Twitter to roll out Instagram reels like vertical video experience gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Twitter is the latest in a long line of social media networks to shift their attention to vertical video content. The microblogging service announced the availability of immersive full-screen videos for Twitter iOS app users.

    "With a single click, Twitter's redesigned immersive media player extends videos to full screen, allowing you to effortlessly enjoy the complete, immersive watching experience. To enable it, simply tap/click on a video in the Twitter app," Twitter wrote recently in a blog post.

    Instagram and TikTok have gained popular for their vertical video format, which allows viewers to scroll down to watch videos. This trend has also been called as unlimited scrolling, because the videos continue to show up as you scroll up on the screen.

    Also Read | Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15,000: Report

    Twitter users may return to the main Twitter stream by tapping or swiping back. Twitter is introducing the new video format to its Explore section, where it will be included as part of the main message, to which users may like, retweet, and react. Twitter has always been focused on tweets, but the network is increasingly shifting its focus to other services. Twitter also has its Blue subscription, which gives users a sneak peek at the much-anticipated Edit tweet feature.

    Vertical videos are popular, so it's not unexpected to see Twitter in the fray, especially with the screen format shifting from 16:9 to 9:16 these days. While iOS users have it now, we have no idea when Twitter will provide this new video function to Android users.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15000 Report gcw

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15,000: Report

    OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch

    ISRO Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings loses contact report gcw

    ISRO's Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top deals to expect 0- adt

    Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 to begin on October 5; here's top tech deals to expect

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G AJR

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

    Recent Stories

    football man city vs man united Humiliation disrespect disbelief How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up erik ten hag conundrum snt

    Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

    kpop YG Entertainment seeks investigation over LEAKED private photos of Blackpink Jennie drb

    YG Entertainment seeks investigation over LEAKED private photos of Blackpink's Jennie

    Study reveals how COVID damages the heart; may lead to better treatments - adt

    Study reveals how COVID damages the heart; may lead to better treatments

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15000 Report gcw

    Reliance Jio to launch 4G enabled affordable laptop at Rs 15,000: Report

    Uttaran actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De catfight leads them to confession room read details drb

    Bigg Boss 16: ‘Uttaran’ actors Tina Datta, Sreejita De’s catfight leads them to confession room; read details

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon