    Twitter's largest stakeholder Elon Musk stuns with 'HQ to homeless shelter' suggestion

    Musk, who acquired a 9.2 per cent interest in the social media behemoth earlier this week and was subsequently nominated to the company's board of directors, appears to have taken aim at the company's lenient remote working policy in the post, stating he devised the idea 'since hardly one comes up anyway.'

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 1:50 PM IST

    Elon Musk, the new majority shareholder of Twitter, on Sunday asked his millions of followers on the social media network if he should turn the company's Silicon Valley headquarters into a homeless shelter.

    Within three hours of being uploaded, the poll received over 6.3 lakh votes, with more than 91% voting yes.

    The post from the flamboyant Tesla CEO, renowned for his social media antics, comes only weeks after Twitter executives reopened their offices on March 15, after offering colleagues the option of working from home 'forever' during the epidemic. Remote work remains an option for personnel.

    Apart from the vote, Musk recommended a variety of changes to the Twitter Blue membership service, such as decreasing the price, barring advertising, and enabling users to pay in cryptocurrency.

    Musk was just named to Twitter's board of directors. This happened after it was disclosed that Musk will own 9.2 per cent of Twitter, making him the company's largest shareholder.

