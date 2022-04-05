Elon Musk sparks meme fest after becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

Elon Musk has bought a 9.2 per cent interest in Twitter Inc, becoming the platform's largest investor. The most recent news sparked a meme frenzy on the social media handle.

This comes barely a month after Musk polled his more than 80 million Twitter followers, asking if the corporation conforms to free speech ideals. When more than 70% of individuals responded no, he inquired whether a new platform was required. He also indicated that he was really considering creating his own.

Musk has stated in tweets that he is seriously considering launching a social media network since Twitter is "failing to adhere to the free speech ideal."

Twitter is under pressure to develop new things more quickly. To persuade sceptics that it was serious about growing its business, the corporation established lofty revenue and user growth targets. While Twitter has been gradually growing for years, its stock has lagged behind others in the sector.