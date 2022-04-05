Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk sparks meme fest after becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Apr 5, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Elon Musk has bought a 9.2 per cent interest in Twitter Inc, becoming the platform's largest investor. This comes only a week after he hinted that he would have a significant influence on the social media business. The most recent news sparked a meme frenzy on the social media handle.

    Also Read | Elon Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth over $3 billion

    Also Read | Elon Musk dances as he hands over Teslas from new German Gigafactory

    This comes barely a month after Musk polled his more than 80 million Twitter followers, asking if the corporation conforms to free speech ideals. When more than 70% of individuals responded no, he inquired whether a new platform was required. He also indicated that he was really considering creating his own. 

    Musk has stated in tweets that he is seriously considering launching a social media network since Twitter is "failing to adhere to the free speech ideal."

    Twitter is under pressure to develop new things more quickly. To persuade sceptics that it was serious about growing its business, the corporation established lofty revenue and user growth targets. While Twitter has been gradually growing for years, its stock has lagged behind others in the sector.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
