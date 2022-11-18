Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter not to allow new accounts to purchase 'Blue Tick' for 90 days

    Twitter will not allow new accounts to purchase the Blue subscription service for 90 days when it relaunches. This means that users will not be able to instantly verify a new account, reports The Verge.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    Twitter will not allow new accounts to purchase the Blue subscription service for 90 days when it relaunches. According to The Verge, this implies that users won't be able to rapidly authenticate a new account. The old plan had a warning that "Twitter accounts created on or after November 9, 2022, will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time," even though it did not mention a waiting period.

    According to the new Twitter Blue page, the service "may also in the future, at our discretion, impose waiting periods for new accounts without warning." Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has stated that the micro-blogging site will relaunch its $8 Blue membership plan with verification starting on November 29. This time, it will be more "rock solid."

    Additionally, he stated that the new version will result in "removal of your verified name until the name is certified by Twitter to fit Terms of Service."

    Earlier, Musk had halted the Blue service when a number of phoney accounts mimicking companies and celebrities appeared on the site. A move to keep sponsors and increase income was the USD 8 membership charge that was announced on November 6. However, the action resulted in an increase in fake accounts, which forced Twitter to briefly suspend the service.

    The three weeks since Musk closed the USD 44 billion agreement to buy Twitter have been tumultuous for him. Since taking control, Musk has let go nearly half of the workers of the well-known microblogging site, including its CEO Parag Agrawal, and even discussed the possibility of the business going bankrupt.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
