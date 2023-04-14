Twitter increases character limit to 10,000 for Blue users

Twitter announced that it significantly increased the character limit on tweets for paying users, allowing them to write posts using up to 10,000 characters. The social network owned by Elon Musk also noted users who have signed up for Twitter Blue will also be able to use bold and italic text formatting in their tweets.

"We're improving the writing and reading experiences on Twitter! Twitter now allows Tweets of up to 10,000 characters in length, including bold and italic text styling. Sign up for Twitter Blue to gain access to these new services, and then apply to have Subscriptions enabled on your account to make money straight from Twitter. To apply today, tap on "Monetization" in settings," the tweet added.

The decision comes after tech entrepreneur and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a question on the social media network last month by saying he was working on "expanding long-form tweets to 10,000 soon."

This news comes after the billionaire stated in an interview that Twitter has been "quite painful" for him and that the experience has not been pleasurable or fun. Elon Musk also discussed the difficulties he faced when dealing with the layoff process in recent months. He stated that firing 80 percent of Twitter's workers was not simple.

Musk also stated for the first time that he had dismissed around 6500 Twitter employees since the acquisition, claiming that he had no other choice. During the interview, the billionaire claimed that when he joined Twitter, there were 8000 employees, but there are now just 1500 left.

Since taking over the microblogging service, the SpaceX CEO has made several changes, including creating a $8 premium subscription for Twitter Blue, which grants gold and silver tick badges, and restoring banned or contentious users.