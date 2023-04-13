Elon Musk reiterates his dog Floki is Twitter's CEO; reveals favourite spot to sleep in HQ

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has claimed that his dog is now the CEO of the popular micro-blogging platform Twitter. During the interview, the billionaire further said that Musk sleeps at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco sometimes.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has claimed that his dog is now the CEO of the popular micro-blogging platform Twitter. Musk, who paid $44 billion for the platform last year, made the comments during an interview with the BBC, when he remarked on a poll on his job as CEO.

Tesla boss responded to the poll by saying, “I did stand down. I keep telling you I’m not the CEO of Twitter, my dog is the CEO of Twitter." In the past, Musk tweeted a photoshopped image of his dog, Floki, as CEO.

Musk has been active on Twitter since taking over the platform, using it to communicate his opinions on a number of issues and promote his many business initiatives. He recently altered the platform's emblem from its distinctive blue bird to a bitcoin sign.

Also Read | Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been 'rollercoaster ride', willing to sell it to 'right person'

During the same interview, Musk stated that he occasionally sleeps in Twitter's San Francisco offices. According to previous reports, Musk has even converted some areas of Twitter's headquarters into beds for staff, allowing them to work longer hours.

During the interview, the billionaire admitted to sleeping at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on occasion. "There's a library on the seventh floor that nobody goes to, and there's a couch there, and sometimes I sleep there," he explained. Musk has previously stated that he frequently sleeps at Tesla headquarters. So Musk's practise is certainly not new.

Musk also stated for the first time that he had dismissed around 6500 Twitter employees since the acquisition, claiming that he had no other choice. During the interview, the billionaire claimed that when he joined Twitter, there were 8000 employees, but there are now just 1500 left.

Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook may visit India next week to open Apple stores: Report