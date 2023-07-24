Twitter gets new logo, officially replaces blue bird with 'X'

Twitter officially ditched its iconic blue bird logo for a simple white X on a black background. The change is part of a wider rebranding effort under Elon Musk's ownership of the platform.

Twitter has officially replaced its recognisable blue bird logo with a plain white X on a dark backdrop. The modification is a part of a larger branding campaign launched when Elon Musk acquired the platform. Musk posted a photograph of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with the X branding projected across it early this morning.

The billionaire said that a makeover of the microblogging service was imminent and urged fans to get ready to bid goodbye to the cherished Twitter logo and eventually, "all the birds." Even if such a move was surprising, it was undoubtedly not a surprise because Musk's purported plans to completely revamp Twitter have been circulating online for quite some time.

In a separate tweet, Musk added that the domain X.com will now redirect users to Twitter. And indeed, if you type X.com on your web browser, the Twitter website will load. This makes us wonder if the domain Twitter.com will cease to exist in future and be replaced by X.com.

Musk has often stated his intention to build the "everything" app, X, which could become the user's go-to app for a variety of requirements. He had said on the microblogging website shortly after purchasing Twitter that "buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been preoccupied with the letter X since the 1990s. He introduced the X.com domain, a forerunner to PayPal, which offered online financial services, in 1999. Prior to his major statement on Sunday on the future of Twitter, Musk had held the X.com domain as one of his underused properties that he had bought back in 2017.