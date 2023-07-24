Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter gets new logo, officially replaces blue bird with 'X'

    Twitter officially ditched its iconic blue bird logo for a simple white X on a black background. The change is part of a wider rebranding effort under Elon Musk's ownership of the platform. 

    Twitter gets new logo, officially replaces blue bird with X gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    Twitter has officially replaced its recognisable blue bird logo with a plain white X on a dark backdrop. The modification is a part of a larger branding campaign launched when Elon Musk acquired the platform.  Musk posted a photograph of the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco with the X branding projected across it early this morning. 

    Also Read | First glimpse of 'X': Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo

    The billionaire said that a makeover of the microblogging service was imminent and urged fans to get ready to bid goodbye to the cherished Twitter logo and eventually, "all the birds." Even if such a move was surprising, it was undoubtedly not a surprise because Musk's purported plans to completely revamp Twitter have been circulating online for quite some time.

    In a separate tweet, Musk added that the domain X.com will now redirect users to Twitter. And indeed, if you type X.com on your web browser, the Twitter website will load. This makes us wonder if the domain Twitter.com will cease to exist in future and be replaced by X.com.

    Also Read | Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon; Know why 'X' is important for him

    Musk has often stated his intention to build the "everything" app, X, which could become the user's go-to app for a variety of requirements. He had said on the microblogging website shortly after purchasing Twitter that "buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app."

    The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has been preoccupied with the letter X since the 1990s. He introduced the X.com domain, a forerunner to PayPal, which offered online financial services, in 1999. Prior to his major statement on Sunday on the future of Twitter, Musk had held the X.com domain as one of his underused properties that he had bought back in 2017.  

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    First glimpse of X Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo gcw

    First glimpse of 'X': Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo

    Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025 Here is why gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 4 could be delayed until 2025; Here's why

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7500 discount for limited period starting July 25 Where to buy and other details gcw

    PlayStation 5 gets Rs 7,500 discount for limited period starting July 25; Where to buy and other details

    WhatsApp update 5 new features rolled out for iPhone users gcw

    WhatsApp update: 5 new features rolled out for iPhone users

    Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon Know why X is important for him gcw

    Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon; Know why 'X' is important for him

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to improve time management skills RBA EAI

    7 tips to improve time management skills

    The Vaccine War: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success ADC

    'The Vaccine War': Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri excited about releasing film in Kashmir post 'Oppenheimer' success

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON MSW

    Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about choosing bold scenes in 'Jee Karda' and 'Lust Stories 2'; KNOW REASON

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor 

    Bhutta to Chaat: 6 tasty monsoon snacks in Hyderabad vma

    Bhutta to Chaat: 6 tasty monsoon snacks in Hyderabad

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon