First glimpse of 'X': Elon Musk posts photo of Twitter HQ with new logo

Elon Musk posted a photo of the company's headquarters adorned in the new logo - X. The photo of Twitter headquarters with the new logo was also posted by Linda Yaccarino, who took over as the company's CEO more than a month ago.

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted, "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow." He integrated Twitter into an organisation named X Corp around six months after purchasing it for $44 billion, claiming that Twitter is a catalyst for developing the all-encompassing programme known as X.

Linda Yaccarino, who took over as the organization's CEO more than a month ago, also shared the image of Twitter's headquarters with the new logo. The X logo has replaced Musk's previous display photo on his profile. The world's richest man used the image to declare that "X is live."

Since Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter in October of last year, the platform's advertising revenue has partially declined as a result of advertisers' dissatisfaction with both his management style and the company's widespread layoffs.

In an effort to generate fresh money, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX has started to implement payments and commerce through the platform.

