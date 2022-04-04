Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter explores co-authored tweets for forthcoming Collaboration feature

    It is unclear when the Collaborations feature will be available on Twitter, but considering that Twitter's competitors currently have such a feature, it is expected to be available in the next months.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

    Twitter is developing a feature that will allow two accounts to co-author a single tweet. This function will be akin to Instagram's collab tool, which allows a single post to be posted on two accounts at the same time. A reverse engineer recently discovered the functionality and published an official Twitter chat box describing how these partnerships may operate.

    The functionality will allow two users to co-author a tweet, providing creators with a new option to broadcast brand collaborations, influencer campaigns, or just share credit for a post. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has unveiled a similar function that allows two artists to split credit for a post.

    Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer, revealed screenshots of how Twitter's 'Collaborations' will function. It states that you may only ask public accounts who follow you to co-author a tweet, and those accounts must also accept your request, implying that no one can compel someone to collaborate. Both users' Twitter usernames and identities will show at the top of the tweet, above the text, in co-authored tweets. The co-authored tweets are shared from both accounts once they are published.

    Also Read: Twitter launches hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

    Also Read | iOS Twitter users can now record GIFs using their camera

    Also Read: Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos, videos

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
