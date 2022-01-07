  • Facebook
    Twitter testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets with photos, videos

    Users will integrate a tweet with their photographs or videos using this functionality. According to Twitter, the functionality is presently being tested on iOS exclusively and distributed to a small number of beta testers.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Twitter has revealed that it is developing a feature that would enable users to react to tweets using photographs or videos. The "quote tweet with response" function allows you to create your "own tweet take - a reaction video (or photo) with the tweet inserted." Users will integrate a tweet with their photographs or videos using this functionality. According to Twitter, the functionality is presently being tested on iOS exclusively and distributed to a small number of beta testers.

    Those who have received the functionality may access it by clicking the Retweet button, where they will see a new "Quote tweet with reaction" button. By tapping it, users will be sent to a screen where they can capture a photo or video to add on top of their tweet or choose a photo or video from their camera roll. A Twitter product executive sent out a reaction quote tweet to showcase the functionality, which displays how the reactions would appear to Twitter users.

    This functionality is comparable to TikTok's video answers and Instagram's recently introduced feature that allows users to react to comments on their posts using Reels. However, many Twitter users have expressed worry about the possibility for quote tweets to be used as a vector for abuse due to this new feature. According to The Verge, while it is very straightforward to regulate standard quotation tweets, it is more challenging to examine the contents of a photo or video programmatically. According to a Twitter spokesman, users will not be able to control who can and cannot use the functionality on their tweets for the time being since it inherits the usual quote retweet behaviour.

    Also Read | Gmail hack: Here's how you can delete all your unwanted emails

    Concerns about the new feature being used for harassment were expressed by a Twitter spokesperson, who stated, "The safety of people on Twitter is our priority, and while we don't anticipate this being used in a harmful fashion, we'll be closely monitoring the usage of the product and ensuring that any abuse is adjudicated as per the Twitter Rules."

    Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels, grocery, clothing stores

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
