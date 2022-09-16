Twitter's 'Edit tweet' feature to be available for Blue subscribers from September 21?

Edited Tweets will have an icon, a timestamp, and a label to make it clear to readers that they have been changed from the original tweet. Viewers can access the tweet's Edit History, which contains an earlier version of the tweet, by tapping the label.

The much-anticipated Edit Tweet feature will be made available to Twitter's Blue customers, who pay $4.99 per month, starting on September 21. Users can alter tweets using the Edit Tweet feature after they have been posted. To make it evident to readers that a Tweet has been edited from the original, it will contain an icon, a timestamp, and a label.

By touching the label, viewers may see the Tweet's Edit History, which includes an older version of the Tweet. According to a tweet from Platformer's Casey Newton on Friday, the functionality will likely be made accessible to the broader public starting next week.

According to internal docs that Twitter supplied with me, the public test of modifying tweets is set to start on Wednesday, September 21. Users of Twitter have been requesting an edit feature for years in order to fix typos and poor language.

The Edit Tweet tool will undergo a short internal test before becoming available to the broader public, Twitter said earlier this month. Twitter encouraged users to "consider it as a brief window of time to do things like repair typos, add missed tags, and more." Twitter asserted that it is deliberately testing Edit Tweet with a small sample size in order to see how users can abuse the feature.

The test will only be available to residents of one country at first before expanding as "we learn and watch how people utilise Edit Tweet." We'll also be closely observing how the functionality affects how users read, compose, and interact with Tweets, the business said in a statement.

With an estimated 320 million active users, Twitter has received several requests to implement a feature that would enable users to alter posts after they have been shared. Despite many pleas from users, Twitter had long refused to do so; but not now.

