Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter's 'Edit tweet' feature to be available for Blue subscribers from September 21?

    Edited Tweets will have an icon, a timestamp, and a label to make it clear to readers that they have been changed from the original tweet. Viewers can access the tweet's Edit History, which contains an earlier version of the tweet, by tapping the label. 

    Twitter Edit tweet feature to be available for Blue subscribers from September 21 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 1:56 PM IST

    The much-anticipated Edit Tweet feature will be made available to Twitter's Blue customers, who pay $4.99 per month, starting on September 21. Users can alter tweets using the Edit Tweet feature after they have been posted. To make it evident to readers that a Tweet has been edited from the original, it will contain an icon, a timestamp, and a label.

    By touching the label, viewers may see the Tweet's Edit History, which includes an older version of the Tweet. According to a tweet from Platformer's Casey Newton on Friday, the functionality will likely be made accessible to the broader public starting next week.

    According to internal docs that Twitter supplied with me, the public test of modifying tweets is set to start on Wednesday, September 21. Users of Twitter have been requesting an edit feature for years in order to fix typos and poor language.

    Also Read | Is Twitter testing 'edit tweet' option? Here's what social media company said

    The Edit Tweet tool will undergo a short internal test before becoming available to the broader public, Twitter said earlier this month. Twitter encouraged users to "consider it as a brief window of time to do things like repair typos, add missed tags, and more." Twitter asserted that it is deliberately testing Edit Tweet with a small sample size in order to see how users can abuse the feature.

    The test will only be available to residents of one country at first before expanding as "we learn and watch how people utilise Edit Tweet." We'll also be closely observing how the functionality affects how users read, compose, and interact with Tweets, the business said in a statement.

    With an estimated 320 million active users, Twitter has received several requests to implement a feature that would enable users to alter posts after they have been shared. Despite many pleas from users, Twitter had long refused to do so; but not now.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 1:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today Know prices here gcw

    Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE India sale to begin today; Know prices here

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people gcw

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people

    Apple iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48 hour period gcw

    iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48-hour period

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace gcw

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale iPhone 13 below Rs 50000 iPhone 11 under Rs 30000 how to grab offer gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 & iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here's how to avail it

    Recent Stories

    Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Here's what supermodel's father Mohamed Hadid has to say RBA

    Is Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating? Here's what supermodel's father Mohamed Hadid has to say

    NEET PG 2023 Exam to take place on March 5 2023 Check official notice gcw

    NEET-PG 2023: Exam likely to take place on March 5th; Also check FMGE, FDST and FAT exam dates

    Mizoram-Assam: CMs to hold border talks in Delhi on September 19 - adt

    Mizoram-Assam: CMs to hold border talks in Delhi on September 19

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States AJR

    SCO Summit 2022: Putin, Xi Jinping sit across table with talks aimed against the United States

    tennis 'Habits never retire': Sachin Tendulkar's tribute to Roger Federer a reminder of what legends are made of snt

    'Habits never retire': Tendulkar's tribute to Federer a reminder of what legends are made of

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon