    Is Twitter testing 'edit tweet' option? Here's what social media company said

    “Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” according to a Twitter blog post. It further said, “Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.”

    Is Twitter testing edit tweet option Here s what social media company said
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    The much-desired Edit Tweet tool is now being tested on Twitter. The edit button will initially be rolled out for the Twitter Blue subscribers, the social media platform announced. Later this month, some Twitter Blue users will be allowed to edit tweets after years of memes and jokes.

    A complete edit history with previous iterations of the changed tweet will be included in the edit label. According to Twitter, it is testing editable tweets with a limited group at first to identify any potential problems. “This includes how people might misuse the feature. You can never be too careful,” says Twitter.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Later this month, when the initial round of internal testing is through, the Edit Tweet capability will be made available to certain Twitter Blue subscribers. According to Twitter, "the test will first be confined to a single nation and extend as we learn and watch how people use Edit Tweet."

    For up to 30 minutes after a tweet has been published, users can amend it using the edit button. The updated tweet will be clearly marked with a label, timestamp, and icon when it is published. Additionally, Twitter users will be able to view all the modifications made to the original content by clicking the tweet.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    With an estimated 320 million active users, Twitter has received several requests to implement a feature that would enable users to alter posts after they have been shared. Despite many pleas from users, Twitter had long refused to do so.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 6:52 PM IST
