Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

    Tech analyst and trusted Apple information source - Ming-Chi Kou has stated that in 2023, iPhone 15 will be manufactured in India and China at the same time. Meanwhile, At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models.

    iPhone 15 to be produced by India China at the same time in 2023 gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models. The models in this year's premium Apple iPhone series, according to analysts, will be the Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone Pro Max.

    Ming-Chi Kou, a tech expert and reliable source of Apple news, now has predicted that in the 2023, iPhone 15 would be produced concurrently in China and India.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    According to Kou, the production gap between China and India for Apple is closing year over year. He estimated that the iPhone 13's advantage was around a quarter of a year. With the impending iPhone 14 this year, the production lag has been cut in half to six weeks. The production gap with the iPhone 15 is anticipated to disappear the next year since the gap would have shrunk even further.

    Earlier on Twitter, Kuo stated that Apple's manufacturing in India is crucial because the Cupertino business views the Indian market as its "next significant growth engine" and is also working to lessen the effects of geopolitics on its supply chain. While the iPhone 14 will be released in a matter of days, the iPhone 15 is anticipated to have a USB Type-C charging connection. Because of the lightning port, Apple has received a lot of criticism in the EU. Several more nations want to participate as well.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

    Manufacturing iPhones in is not a new thing, and as we have seen before it will not make the iPhone any cheaper. Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during its Fall Out event possibly alongside new Apple Watches.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 series price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event read details here gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 price leaked ahead of September 7 launch event; Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro gcw

    iPhone 14 to come in 6 shades including purple; colour options tipped for iPhone 14 Pro

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone gcw

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25000 on Flipkart Here s how to buy it gcw

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to buy it

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year - adt

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai and Pune to visit this year

    Sexy in black Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress drb

    Sexy in black! Disha Patani flaunts curves in a tight leather dress

    Koffee With Karan 7 Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Was Karan Johar caught having sex on a plane?

    AIFF Elections 2022: Kalyan Chaubey leading Bhaichung Bhutia as first Player President gets closer to reality-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: Kalyan leading Bhaichung as first 'Player President' gets closer to reality

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased set to be unveiled on September 8 watch video gcw

    Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV teased, set to be unveiled on September 8

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon