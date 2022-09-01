iPhone 15 to be produced by India, China at the same time in 2023?

Tech analyst and trusted Apple information source - Ming-Chi Kou has stated that in 2023, iPhone 15 will be manufactured in India and China at the same time. Meanwhile, At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models.

Ming-Chi Kou, a tech expert and reliable source of Apple news, now has predicted that in the 2023, iPhone 15 would be produced concurrently in China and India.

According to Kou, the production gap between China and India for Apple is closing year over year. He estimated that the iPhone 13's advantage was around a quarter of a year. With the impending iPhone 14 this year, the production lag has been cut in half to six weeks. The production gap with the iPhone 15 is anticipated to disappear the next year since the gap would have shrunk even further.

Earlier on Twitter, Kuo stated that Apple's manufacturing in India is crucial because the Cupertino business views the Indian market as its "next significant growth engine" and is also working to lessen the effects of geopolitics on its supply chain. While the iPhone 14 will be released in a matter of days, the iPhone 15 is anticipated to have a USB Type-C charging connection. Because of the lightning port, Apple has received a lot of criticism in the EU. Several more nations want to participate as well.

Manufacturing iPhones in is not a new thing, and as we have seen before it will not make the iPhone any cheaper. Apple is set to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7 during its Fall Out event possibly alongside new Apple Watches.