    Twitter Circle available for iOS, Android users; Here's how to use it

    According to a Twitter blog article, "you pick who's in your Twitter Circle, and only the persons you've added may react to and interact with the Tweets you share in the Circle." It should be emphasised that Twitter Circle is still in its early phases, and only a small number of people worldwide can create Twitter Circle tweets.

    New Delhi, First Published May 31, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    Twitter Circle, a microblogging network, is now available to more users on iOS and Android. This function is similar to Instagram stories in that you pick folks and share your opinions with a limited audience. According to a Twitter blog article, "you pick who's in your Twitter Circle, and only the persons you've added may react to and interact with the Tweets you share in the Circle."

    It should be emphasised that Twitter Circle is still in its early phases, and only a small number of people worldwide can create Twitter Circle tweets.

    Here's how to utilise Twitter Circle on iOS and Android:

    • Open the Twitter app and pick Tweet from the main menu to access the Tweet composer.
    • Select Everyone to open the Tweet composer's Choose audience menu.
    • Click the Edit button next to the Twitter Circle choice.
    • Under Edit your Twitter Circle, utilise search to locate and add individuals to your Circle, or choose someone from the suggested list.
    • Select the Add/Remove button next to their name.
    • Select Done and proceed to compose your Tweet.
    • When you select Tweet, only your Twitter Circle will be able to read and respond to the Tweet you made.

    In other developments, according to court records, Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million to resolve charges that it exploited private information, such as phone numbers, to target advertising after assuring users the information would be used for security purposes.  Twitter is accused of violating a 2011 FTC ruling by misleading users about how well it maintained and safeguarded the privacy and security of their nonpublic contact information, according to the authorities.

    From May 2013 until September 2019, Twitter informed users that their phone numbers and email addresses were being collected for account security purposes. However, it neglected to disclose that it would also utilise the information to enable corporations to send targeted web adverts to platform users, according to the authorities.

