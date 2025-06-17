Trump Mobile has entered the wireless market with the T1 Phone, a budget-friendly smartphone with high-end features. The phone boasts impressive specs and a competitive price point, accompanied by a comprehensive cellular service plan.

By launching its first smartphone and cellular service, Trump Mobile has formally joined the wireless industry. The T1 Phone, which was unveiled in a press conference with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, is the first in the company's plans to provide American consumers a mobile device that is both high-performing and cost-effective. The announcement was made on the tenth anniversary of Donald Trump's initial run for the presidency.

Trump Mobile T1: Features and specifications

The sleek, gold-finished Trump Mobile T1 has a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED screen, AI face unlock, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, and it runs Android 15.

Scroll to load tweet…

The Trump Mobile T1 has a 50-megapixel primary back camera for photography, along with 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The phone has a USB Type-C connector with OTG compatibility, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W PD fast charging. It has a microSD card slot to expand more storage.

Scroll to load tweet…

Trump Mobile T1: Price and availability

The T1 Phone, which retails for $499, will be on sale in the US in August; the precise price has not yet been disclosed. The infrastructure of the nation's three main 5G networks serves as the foundation for Trump Mobile's services.

With features including device protection, round-the-clock roadside assistance, telehealth care, and free international calling to more than 100 countries, including those with US military bases, its flagship plan, "The 47 Plan," costs $47.45 per month and provides unlimited talk, text, and data. Contracts and credit checks are not necessary. Customer support is manned by humans and is available around-the-clock in the United States.