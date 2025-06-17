He also emphasized that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon, which he said is part of his “America First” agenda.

As Middle East tensions escalate, President Donald Trump’s call for the immediate evacuation of Tehran has spread further panic. In the latest development, the White House confirmed that the U.S. president would leave the two-day Group of Seven (G-7) meeting that was being held in Canada early.

In a Truth Social post late Monday, Trump said, “Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and [a] waste of human life.”

He also emphasized that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon, which he said is part of his “America First” agenda.

The president added, “I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Separately, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed media reports that Trump was leaving the G-7 meeting early. In a post on X, she said, “President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.”

“Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

He was initially scheduled to leave Canada on Tuesday after a news conference.

The Israeli strikes on Iran that began early Friday local time have entered their fifth day, and the past few days have seen the killing of top Iranian military commanders and scientists and damage to military infrastructure.

On Monday, the Jewish nation also launched attacks on Iran’s missile infrastructure, fighter jets, and the studio of Iran’s state television channel IRINN, CNN reported.

Iran has also been on the offensive, launching its ninth wave of attacks, which was set to continue until dawn on Tuesday. Israel’s military has reportedly said it would intercept Iranian missiles but has asked its residents to leave bomb shelters.

Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that his country’s attacks have set Iran’s nuclear program back a “very, very long time.”

Following the latest developments in the Middle East crisis, futures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all fell moderately.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are up 4.70% and 3.1%, respectively, for the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read Also: Trump Says Iran Is Not Winning The War With Israel: ‘They Should Talk Immediately, Before It’s Too Late’