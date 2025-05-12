You re not alone if you've ever been overloaded with a ton of SMS messages, some of which are urgent and the majority of which are unimportant. Sorting through your mailbox may be a pain, with anything from spam and sporadic promotions to bank alerts and OTPs. However, with a clever new feature called AI-powered Message IDs, Truecaller—which is best known for combating spam calls—is now taking on disorganized message threads.

The most recent upgrade, which is currently available in 30 regions, including India, puts artificial intelligence directly into your SMS inbox. Message IDs, which are powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), identify and summarize important information on your device without transferring any data to other servers. As a result, the most crucial information appears at the top of your communications while the rest remain private.

What is the new feature?

The feature doesn’t discriminate based on geography or language. The program is designed to efficiently recognize and process communications in any language, including Hindi, Spanish, Swahili, and others. What's the best part? Not just those who pay can utilize it. Both premium and free users have access to the same AI magic.

Giving Truecaller access to read your SMS and show content over other applications is all that is required. No more research is necessary once the app is activated to begin providing real-time summaries and highlights. Without having to go through dozens of messages, you'll get informed of important information like flight changes, delivery updates, or payment reminders.

Verified companies to get green ticks

With worries about phishing messages and fraud attempts on the rise, Truecaller has made the experience more comforting. Messages from verified companies will now be marked as authentic with a green checkmark. You may be certain that a delivery update is authentic if it has that confirmed mark.

Additionally, this additional capability extends beyond regular transaction messages. The AI engine may identify and mark even less evident items as significant, such as service notices or appointment confirmations. Truecaller helps you keep on top of everything that counts, not simply manage what you expect.