iPhone users finally gets Truecaller's live caller ID: How to enable the feature?

Among Android users, Truecaller is a widely used app. But the app hasn't made much sense on iOS. This is due to the fact that Truecaller's most important feature—the live caller ID—was never accessible on iPhones. Later on, you could look up a number in the app, but you never received a real-time notification of the caller. Finally, that has changed. Truecaller said that iPhones may now use its live caller ID function.

In September 2024, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi made the announcement that the functionality will be available. He expressed his hope that soon, people will declare, "Truecaller is finally compatible with iPhones."

Although this is a good improvement for the Truecaller app, it's unclear if it will actually increase the program's uptake given Apple's recent introduction of its own caller ID lookup tool, which makes suggestions about potential callers automatically. Nevertheless, Apple provides a caller recommendation based on information from your emails and texts. You would receive a far more accurate caller ID recommendation if you were using Truecaller, though, because it has a far wider database of phone numbers and IDs.

Furthermore, according to Truecaller, iPhone users will be able to benefit from the function that automatically prevents spam calls whenever it is rolled out. Users will now be able to search for previously detected calls on iOS using Truecaller, going back up to 2,000 numbers in the recent list on the Phone app.

Notably, Truecaller Premium customers will have access to the caller ID and number search functions. You may still utilize the function if you are an iOS free user, but you will be presented with advertisements. Spam is already automatically blocked for all users worldwide. Beginning on January 22, the new Caller ID function will be implemented.

Truecaller available on iOS: How to enable the feature?

You must first make sure that iOS 18.2 or later is installed on your iPhone and that the Truecaller app is updated to version 14.0 or later in order to activate the caller ID function. Next, go to Apps, Phone, Call Blocking & Identification, and finally iPhone Settings. Here, you must reopen the Truecaller app and enable every Truecaller switch. And you're ready. Everything else is set up automatically.

