To assist consumers in recognizing and reporting online scams in real time, Truecaller has launched a new service dubbed "Scamfeed." The Truecaller app incorporates the tool, which attempts to provide a user-driven defense system against the increasing threat of digital fraud.

Users of Scamfeed may publish and read tales of scams, from money fraud and dating app fraud to phishing and impersonation. Users have the choice to use features like threaded comments, rich media, and external sharing through networks like WhatsApp, and they may stay anonymous when sharing their experiences.

According to Truecaller, Scamfeed serves as an early warning system, assisting people in promptly recognizing potentially harmful calls or texts by using feedback from other users. Via a dedicated website, the platform also offers instructional materials on preventing and recognizing scams.

"Scamfeed leverages the collective vigilance of millions of Truecaller users in India," stated Tonmoy Goswami, Product Director of New Initiatives at Truecaller. He further said, “By giving individuals a secure place to exchange honest stories and cautions, we enable them to remain one step ahead of scammers, gain knowledge from one another, and ultimately safeguard themselves and their loved ones. It represents our dedication to improving the efficiency, safety, and intelligence of communication.”

Users in India may presently use Scamfeed, and in the upcoming months, a worldwide expansion is anticipated. Scamfeed is viewed by Truecaller as a long-term tactic to strengthen the community around safety, trust, and transparency—elements that it thinks will also increase user loyalty and engagement.

Why Scamfeed matters for Indians?

One of the biggest mobile user bases in the world is India, which is regrettably also one of the areas where spam and scam calls are most frequently directed. Over 56 billion unsolicited calls were made to Indian customers in 2024 alone, according to Truecaller. Call blocking is helpful, but fraudsters are always changing.

A much-needed community reaction mechanism is provided by Scamfeed. Users may now instantaneously alert one another about scammers without waiting for an algorithm or update, and more crucially, they can do so with media proof, context, and descriptions.

By launching Scamfeed, Truecaller isn’t just helping users—it’s deepening user trust and long-term engagement. With 450 million active users, most of them in India, Truecaller is leveraging community goodwill to position itself as India’s go-to app for safe communication.