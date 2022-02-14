Government to ban 54 Chinese apps that threaten India's security

Since June 2020, the government has banned a total of 224 Chinese apps, beginning with 59 in the first round and included popular apps such as TikTok, PUBG, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, ES File Explorer, and Mi Community.

The Central Government has issued new directives to prohibit the use of 54 Chinese applications, seeing them as a danger to privacy and national security. The 54 banned applications might include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

The ministry of electronics and information technology stated in its most recent directive that these applications were transmitting sensitive data of Indians to servers in other nations like as China.

Earlier in June 2021, India banned 59 Chinese smartphone applications, including popular social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo, citing a danger to the country's sovereignty and security. The bulk of the applications prohibited in the June 29 directive were reported by intelligence services as potentially gathering user data and transferring it "outside."

Later in September, the Indian government prohibited 118 Chinese mobile applications, citing them as "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, state security, and public order." However, China has objected to India's decision to maintain the ban on Chinese mobile applications, claiming that it violates the World Trade Organization's non-discriminatory rules.

The first round of ban was issued in June 2020, only days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a skirmish with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley. It should be mentioned that these apps are mostly rebranded and renamed versions of apps that have previously been prohibited in the nation since 2020.

