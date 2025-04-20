Rumors suggest Apple's 2026 foldable iPhone may replace Face ID with Touch ID due to a punch-hole camera design. This shift could mark the return of Touch ID to iPhones, mirroring the current iPad setup.

Apple is heavily tipped to introduce the first-ever iPhone foldable in 2026 and new reports this week suggest the company could make an important change with the device. Since the iPhone X series, Face ID has been a feature of Apple's security system on iPhones. However, according to recent claims, this might alter with the company's first foldable.

Apple has long depended on Face ID, which uses a 3D sensor, but it now appears to be prepared to enable Touch ID on iPhones, particularly its foldable models.

The latest information was obtained by a tipster who discovered the fresh rumors on the Chinese social media site Weibo. According to him, the notch required to accommodate the Face ID camera won't be accessible since the foldable iPhone would use a punch-hole camera, like many Android phones. Therefore, with the release of the iPhone SE 2022 model in the market the following year, we may witness the return of Touch ID to iPhones.

For a few years, Apple has offered Face ID on the iPad Pro models and Touch ID on iPads. It is anticipated that using Samsung's latest display technology will also assist with screen creases, and Apple may include Touch ID on the power button similar to its current setup.

For some time now, there have been rumors that Apple is going to enter the foldable phone industry. According to a recent source, the tech giant located in Cupertino is expected to start producing its first two foldable gadgets in large quantities in the second half of 2026. According to a research note provided to GF Securities, Jeff Pu claimed that both devices have moved into Foxconn's New Product Introduction (NPI) stage.

The 5,000mAh capacity of the battery is probably not going to be comparable to what other firms are offering. As the debut date approaches, more details may become apparent, although both foldable gadgets are anticipated to reach the worldwide market by 2027.

Why Apple prefers China over US for manufacturing?

Amid the growing tariff war with China, President Donald Trump is planning to boost local manufacturing. He has asked major companies like Apple to manufacture their products in the United States rather than China. An old video of Apple CEO Tim Cook has reappeared on social media amid ongoing worldwide debates.

Cook explained the company's decision to keep producing its goods in China. Cook refuted the widely held belief that businesses migrate to China in search of low-cost labor in the brief video, which was first released in 2024. He emphasized that an extended supply chain, unparalleled manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, and a trained workforce supporting Apple's manufacturing demands were the real reasons for making products in the nation.

Tim Cook said, “There is confusion about China. And let me at least give you my opinion. The popular conception is that companies come to China because of low labour costs. I am not sure what part of China they go to, but the truth is China stopped being a low labour cost country many years ago." He went on to praise the country’s tooling expertise and concentration of highly skilled workers. He emphasised that Apple’s products require advanced tools and high precision, which China excels in.