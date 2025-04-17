English

Not liking iPhone 16's camera? 7 best smartphones you can try

technology Apr 17 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:OnePlus, Vivo website
English

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 (Rs 74,999)

  • Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Image credits: Samsung website
English

2. Xiaomi 15 (Rs 64,999)

Features compact design with a 6.36-inchAMOLED display and a versatile triple-camera setup. It includes a 50MP Leica main camera, a 60mm floating telephoto lens.

Image credits: Xiaomi website
English

3. iPhone 15 Plus (Rs 79,900)

Features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. It is equipped with the advanced A16 Bionic chip.

Image credits: Apple website
English

4. Vivo X200 (Rs 65,999)

Boasts a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. The device houses a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging.

Image credits: Vivo website
English

5. Google Pixel 9 (Rs 74,999)

Sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED screen. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, adding to its durability.

Image credits: Google website
English

6. iQOO 13 (Rs 59,999)

Sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset coupled with Supercomputing Chip 2.

Image credits: iQOO
English

7. OnePlus 13 (Rs 69,999)

Gets a 6.82-inch ProXDR Display. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite clocked at 4.32GHz.

Image credits: OnePlus

iPhone 16 to Vivo X200: 5 best Google Pixel 9 competitors you can buy

5 android phones that can beat Google Pixel 9 Pro

Top 5 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 5,000

Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it