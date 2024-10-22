Tim Cook explains Apple’s late AI arrival in just 4 words

Apple CEO Tim Cook defends the company's measured approach to AI, prioritizing quality over speed. He believes Apple's AI innovations will be transformative, similar to the iPhone's touch interface and iPod's click wheel.

Tim Cook explains Apple late AI arrival in just 4 words gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

Discussions over Apple's speed in entering the artificial intelligence (AI) space have been triggered by the company's recent iPhone 16 announcement, which comes at a time when AI is revolutionizing technology. While many critics claim that Apple is late to the AI party, CEO Tim Cook offers a different perspective, suggesting that the company’s cautious approach is intentional and well thought out.

“Not first, but best” is how Cook sums up Apple’s innovation mindset in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. This statement acts as a compass for the business's approach to AI as well as to all of its product categories. Cook emphasises that Apple prioritises creating exceptional products that truly enhance people’s lives, rather than rushing to be the first in any given market.

"There won't be any doubt here if we can just do one. It's about becoming the greatest, according to 100 individuals you talk to," Tim Cook stated. Cook also discussed how his life has changed as a result of Apple Intelligence. "It's changed my life," he said, adding that he thinks this technology will make Apple consumers' experiences "profoundly different."

He likens Apple Intelligence to significant technological innovations like the iPhone's touch interface and the iPod's click wheel. "I think it will be one of these air pockets that happened to get you on a different technology curve when we look back on it," he stated.

Cook admits that the products of Apple Vision are now marketed as niche goods. "It's an early-adopter product at $3,500, so it's not a mass-market product," he said. It is intended for those who wish to have tomorrow's technologies today. Thankfully, there are enough individuals in that camp for it to be thrilling.

He believes that just as Apple’s previous innovations did not become overnight successes, the Vision products will gradually gain traction over time. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race gcw

THIS company overtakes Xiaomi, Samsung in India's smartphone race

OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look colours specifications gcw

OnePlus 13 launch date CONFIRMED! Check out it's first look

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying gcw

iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: Know which smartphone is worth buying

iPhone tips: How to customise lock screen widgets in iOS 18? gcw

iPhone tips: How to customise lock screen widgets in iOS 18?

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik hints that Eisha Singh has feelings for Avinash Mishra- Read more NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik hints that Eisha Singh has feelings for Avinash Mishra—Read more

THESE 5 budget SUVs offer incredible value gcw

THESE 5 budget SUVs offer incredible value

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry gcw

Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Silk Expo, calls for women's empowerment in garment industry

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals gcw

Sundar Pichai explains Google's strategy behind free employee meals

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media dmn

Kerala politician Ramesh Chennithala meets actor Suriya at Delhi Airport, shares photo on social media

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon