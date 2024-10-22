Tim Cook explains Apple’s late AI arrival in just 4 words

Apple CEO Tim Cook defends the company's measured approach to AI, prioritizing quality over speed. He believes Apple's AI innovations will be transformative, similar to the iPhone's touch interface and iPod's click wheel.

Discussions over Apple's speed in entering the artificial intelligence (AI) space have been triggered by the company's recent iPhone 16 announcement, which comes at a time when AI is revolutionizing technology. While many critics claim that Apple is late to the AI party, CEO Tim Cook offers a different perspective, suggesting that the company’s cautious approach is intentional and well thought out.

“Not first, but best” is how Cook sums up Apple’s innovation mindset in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. This statement acts as a compass for the business's approach to AI as well as to all of its product categories. Cook emphasises that Apple prioritises creating exceptional products that truly enhance people’s lives, rather than rushing to be the first in any given market.

"There won't be any doubt here if we can just do one. It's about becoming the greatest, according to 100 individuals you talk to," Tim Cook stated. Cook also discussed how his life has changed as a result of Apple Intelligence. "It's changed my life," he said, adding that he thinks this technology will make Apple consumers' experiences "profoundly different."

He likens Apple Intelligence to significant technological innovations like the iPhone's touch interface and the iPod's click wheel. "I think it will be one of these air pockets that happened to get you on a different technology curve when we look back on it," he stated.

Cook admits that the products of Apple Vision are now marketed as niche goods. "It's an early-adopter product at $3,500, so it's not a mass-market product," he said. It is intended for those who wish to have tomorrow's technologies today. Thankfully, there are enough individuals in that camp for it to be thrilling.

He believes that just as Apple’s previous innovations did not become overnight successes, the Vision products will gradually gain traction over time.

