The recruitment staff became irate when a job applicant recently criticized recruiters for sending them an impersonal, AI-generated rejection letter. The person posted a humorous article on the well-known Recruiting Hell forum, detailing how the recruiters used a generic AI-generated template instead of bothering to give them a real rejection email.

“So I got a clear AI-generated rejection email that doesn't even look like they tried. Look, I did not take this to heart and just responded being funny. Apparently, the actual human responded. I can't believe this is actually happening. We are cooked. Lol,” they wrote.

"I do appreciate the efficient use of automated responses," the job seeker said in a humorous reaction to the AI-generated email. “Even if AI occasionally forgets to proofread itself, it's fantastic to see it simplifying the recruiting process. Best wishes to you and your templates!,” further added.

The employer responded quickly to the job seeker's sarcastic email. "The tone of your email was unnecessarily dismissive," it said in part. “I hope that in your future interactions with employers, you will extend the same courtesy and understanding you would expect to receive. We wish you the best in your career endeavours…” they added.

How did Reddit users reacted?

The post received over 4.2K likes and became viral on the subreddit. Funny comments poured into the comment area from Redditors. "You were wrong to call it AI," one response said. It added, “That error wouldn't have been made by AI. That recruiter simply didn't give a damn.”

Another said, “This is because, after employing their candidate, they use their application tracking system to reject them in bulk and send an email merge to the whole list of resumes that were not chosen. When you notice this, it indicates that the applicant's profile (or something similar) has blanks in the fields that the template was based on. Perhaps just the applicant's email address served as their unique profile identification.”