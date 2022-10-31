Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, and invests in early-stage consumer startups. Sriram is also the director of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork. Before joining a16z, Sriram held several senior product roles.
     

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 1:28 PM IST

    The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has already begun to alter the microblogging platform. After taking over, he fired top executives on his first day and reportedly planned to fire more employees beginning in November. He also intends to change account verification policies and increase the character limit on tweets. It may seem obvious, but there must be a team of people assisting him in making and carrying out these decisions. One such name is A16z's Sriram Krishnan, who admitted in a tweet that he is temporarily 'helping out' Elon Musk with Twitter.

    "Now that the word is out, I'm temporarily assisting @elonmusk with Twitter and some other fantastic people." "I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company that can have a huge impact on the world, and Elon is the person to make it happen," Krishnan tweeted. 

     

     

    Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, and invests in early-stage consumer startups. Sriram is also a director of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork. Sriram held several senior product roles before joining a16z. He also led Twitter's core consumer teams, where he was in charge of products such as the home timeline, new user experience, search, discovery, and audience growth.

    Sriram has also created and managed several mobile advertising products for Snap and Facebook, including Snap's Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising. Additionally, he owns a website stating that he is 'interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto.' He also co-hosts a podcast with his wife about technology and cryptocurrency.

    The microblogging platform, Twitter, is reportedly planning to charge users for a verified account. According to The Verge, Elon Musk's Twitter will soon charge $19.99 (nearly $1,600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription. According to the report, users will be required to purchase a Twitter Blue subscription to have their account verified. Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue tick.

    Also Read: Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

    Also Read: Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

    Also Read: Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp introduces Call Link know what it is how to use this feature more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces 'Call Link'; know what it is, how to use this feature & more

    Apple iOS 162 to bring new features likely to be roll out in December Report gcw

    Apple iOS 16.2 to bring new features, likely to be roll out in December: Report

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have this feature from iPhone 8 iphone SE 3 gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    120 crore Indians deserve open, safe and accountable Internet: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar on new IT rules

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar' - Arshdeep Singh

    football epl 'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham snt

    'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham

    Delhi electricity subsidy October 31 is the last day to avail it here is how to apply last minute gcw

    Delhi electricity subsidy: October 31 is the last day to avail it; here's how to apply last minute

    WhatsApp introduces Call Link know what it is how to use this feature more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces 'Call Link'; know what it is, how to use this feature & more

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: I think it is a little bit too quick to see - Erik ten Hag on Pep Guardiola assessment of Manchester United-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'It's a little bit too quick to see' - ten Hag on Guardiola's assessment of United

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon