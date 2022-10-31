Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, and invests in early-stage consumer startups. Sriram is also the director of Bitski, Hopin, and Polywork. Before joining a16z, Sriram held several senior product roles.

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has already begun to alter the microblogging platform. After taking over, he fired top executives on his first day and reportedly planned to fire more employees beginning in November. He also intends to change account verification policies and increase the character limit on tweets. It may seem obvious, but there must be a team of people assisting him in making and carrying out these decisions. One such name is A16z's Sriram Krishnan, who admitted in a tweet that he is temporarily 'helping out' Elon Musk with Twitter.

"Now that the word is out, I'm temporarily assisting @elonmusk with Twitter and some other fantastic people." "I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company that can have a huge impact on the world, and Elon is the person to make it happen," Krishnan tweeted.

Sriram has also created and managed several mobile advertising products for Snap and Facebook, including Snap's Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising. Additionally, he owns a website stating that he is 'interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto.' He also co-hosts a podcast with his wife about technology and cryptocurrency.

The microblogging platform, Twitter, is reportedly planning to charge users for a verified account. According to The Verge, Elon Musk's Twitter will soon charge $19.99 (nearly $1,600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription. According to the report, users will be required to purchase a Twitter Blue subscription to have their account verified. Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue tick.

