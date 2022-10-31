Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

Responding to a user who asked if we can get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it, Musk said: "Absolutely". At present, Twitter allows users to post tweets in 280 characters. The original limit was 140, which was eventually increased to 280 in November 2017.

Elon Musk has gained control of Twitter and will shortly make a number of changes to the microblogging service. According to reports, Musk has asked managers to compile a list of employees who can be fired when the senior management is ousted. The "Chief Twit" has also chosen to organise a committee to assess the content moderation and deplatforming procedures.

In the near future, Musk is anticipated to take a significant stance on the word restriction feature amid the expectation of multiple significant platform changes. He offered a recommendation regarding the probable change in one of his Twitter answers.

A user asked Elon Musk in one of tweets,“Can we get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it? One of the actual better things about wechat than Twitter. Would be better for public discourse than short fuses, no?”

To which, Musk reacted "Absolutely."

Earlier in April, when he was at odds with Twitter, Musk made a similar remark. He responded, "My most immediate takeaway from this novella of a thread is that Twitter is definitely overdue for long form tweets!"

Musk clarified that the next significant change we should anticipate is an increase in the character limit for tweets. Additionally, it's likely that the existing 280-character restriction will be increased. It is uncertain if he would raise the number of tweets allowed on Twitter or remove it entirely.

(Photo: Getty)