Arijit Singh clocks 100 mn followers on Spotify; becomes first Indian singer, second place globally

Indian singer Arijit Singh recently achieved a new milestone by clocking 100 million followers on Spotify. International singer Ed Sheeran currently holds the top spot as the #1 artist on Spotify.

Arijit Singh is the only Indian to reach 100 million Spotify followers, putting it in second position internationally. Ed Sheeran is presently the top artist on Spotify. This milestone is a testimonial to Arijit's global fan base and the overwhelming love and support he continues to receive from them.

Arijit has outperformed musicians such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Drake. The desktop app's About section displays an artist's following statistics.

Arijit’s top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify:

● “Kesariya” Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Pritam

● “Agar Tum Sath Ho” by Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik, A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil

● “Shayad” by Arijit Singh, Pritam, Irshad Kamil

● “Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage” by Arijit Singh, Mithoon

● “Chaleya” by Anirudh Ravi Chander, Arijit Singh, Kumaar, Shilpa Rao

● “Heeriye” by Arijit Singh, Harrykahanhai, Jasleen Royal, Aditya Sharma

● “Khairiyat” by Arijit Singh, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya

● “Tum Hi Ho” by Arijit Singh, Mithoon

● “Pal” by Arijit Singh, Javed-Moshin, Kunaal Vermaa, Prashant Ingole, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Khan, Mukesh Bhatt

● “Gunghroo” by Arijit Singh, Kumaar, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Shekhar, Aditya Chopra

Arijit has seven of the top twenty-five songs on the charts right now. His current songs in the top charts:

● #3 – “Satranga” by Arijit Singh, Shreyas Puranik, Siddharth-Garima

● #6 – “O Maahi” by Arijit Singh, Shreyas Puranik, Siddharth-Garima

● #7 – “Chaleya” by Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh, Kumaar, Shilpa Rao

● #10 – “Heeriye” by Arijit Singh, Harrykahanhai, Jasleen Royal, Aditya Sharma

● #13 – “Apna Bana Le” by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar

● #19 – “Kesariya” by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Pritam

● #23 – “Lutt Putt Gaya” by Arijit Singh, IP Singh, Pritam, Swanand Kirkire