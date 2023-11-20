'Mission continues': Sam Altman on joining Microsoft post OpenAI sacking

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, Satya Nadella announced in a surprising move. Altman, 38, responding to Nadella's announcement, simply wrote, "the mission continues."

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday announced that OpenAI ousted CEO Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft to head a new advanced AI research team, only hours after attempts to get Altman back as CEO of OpenAI failed. Reacting to the news, Altman wrote on social media: "The mission continues."

Earlier, Nadella took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote: "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

After being ousted from the company over the weekend, Altman declined a return to his position as the CEO of OpenAI, despite the company's executives making concerted efforts to convince him otherwise, as per recent media reports. Emmett Shear, co-founder of the popular video streaming platform Twitch, is poised to step into the role of interim CEO, a revelation purportedly disclosed by Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and board director.

Following nearly a decade of service, Altman’s tenure at OpenAI abruptly concluded when the company’s board accused him of a lack of transparency in communication.