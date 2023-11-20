Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Mission continues': Sam Altman on joining Microsoft post OpenAI sacking

    Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, Satya Nadella announced in a surprising move. Altman, 38, responding to Nadella's announcement, simply wrote, "the mission continues."

    Mission continues Sam Altman on joining Microsoft post OpenAI sacking gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday announced that OpenAI ousted CEO Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft to head a new advanced AI research team, only hours after attempts to get Altman back as CEO of OpenAI failed. Reacting to the news, Altman wrote on social media: "The mission continues."

    Earlier, Nadella took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote: "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

    Also Read | Ousted Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

    "We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

    After being ousted from the company over the weekend, Altman declined a return to his position as the CEO of OpenAI, despite the company's executives making concerted efforts to convince him otherwise, as per recent media reports. Emmett Shear, co-founder of the popular video streaming platform Twitch, is poised to step into the role of interim CEO, a revelation purportedly disclosed by Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and board director.

     

    Also Read | Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI: Report

    Following nearly a decade of service, Altman’s tenure at OpenAI abruptly concluded when the company’s board accused him of a lack of transparency in communication.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75 per cent of Raymond Gautam Singhania s fortune as settlement report gcw

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75% of Gautam Singhania’s fortune as settlement: Report

    Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft will lead AI research team announces Satya Nadella gcw

    Ousted Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

    Arabica coffee price drop sends shockwaves among Karnataka farmers vkp

    Arabica coffee price drop sends shockwaves among Karnataka farmers

    Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI Report gcw

    Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI: Report

    Sam Altman in talks with OpenAI board likely to return as CEO soon Report gcw

    Sam Altman in talks with OpenAI board, likely to return as CEO soon: Report

    Recent Stories

    'Even Brahma can't do it alone': Outrage sparks over ex-MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur's rape remark vkp

    'Even Brahma can't do it alone': Outrage sparks over ex-MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur's rape remark

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75 per cent of Raymond Gautam Singhania s fortune as settlement report gcw

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75% of Gautam Singhania’s fortune as settlement: Report

    'Don't try to pour dirt on the porridge of the poor': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about LIFE mission rkn

    'Don't try to pour dirt on the porridge of the poor': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about LIFE mission

    Who is Jane Garrett? Meet Miss Nepal, who made history as the first plus-size model RBA

    Who is Jane Garrett? Meet Miss Nepal, who made history as the first plus-size model

    Tulsi to Neem: 7 medicinal plants for optimal health in India SHG

    Tulsi to Neem: 7 medicinal plants for optimal health in India

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon