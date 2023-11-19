Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Do you know Amazon is using advanced AI to spot fake customer reviews?

    According to the company, when a customer submits a review and before being published online, Amazon’s AI solution analyses the review for known indicators that the review is fake
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    An innovative and sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) system has been introduced by the US-based online retailer Amazon to detect fraudulent product reviews on its site. The business claims that before a review is posted online and is submitted by a customer, Amazon's AI system looks for signs that the review is fraudulent.

    "The great majority of reviews immediately appear online after passing Amazon's stringent authenticity standards. However, the corporation has other options if it finds evidence of possible review abuse," according to the company.

    The corporation claims that in order to analyse different factors, Amazon's machine learning algorithms use private data. If Amazon determines that a review is fraudulent, they take immediate action to restrict or remove it and may also take further steps, such as removing review rights, blocking fraudulent accounts, and, in certain cases, filing a lawsuit.

    Also Read | Ousted Altman could return as OpenAI CEO, planning to launch new venture: Report

    The company said, "Deep graph neural networks are used to examine intricate linkages and patterns of behaviour, which aids in the identification and elimination of bad actor groupings." The big online retailer stated that Josh Meek, senior data science manager on Amazon's Fraud Abuse and Prevention team, underlines that it's not always easy for people outside of Amazon to tell the difference between real and fraudulent reviews.

    When suspicions are raised but further proof is needed, Amazon's skilled investigators—who are skilled at identifying abusive behavior—look for further clues before taking any action.

    Meanwhile, as the firm refocuses its commercial ambitions to concentrate on generative artificial intelligence (AI), Amazon has revealed that it is eliminating hundreds of jobs in the division in charge of its well-known voice assistant, Alexa.

     

    Also Read | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster rattles Silicon Valley: Decoding the impact and future of AI landscape

    Alexa is a voice assistant powered by artificial intelligence that can be used as a hub for home automation, to play music, set timers, and ask questions. Reuters reports that several hundred people who work on Alexa are impacted by the layoffs. The report claims that this month, Amazon is cutting back on activities in a number of areas, including gaming, music, and some HR positions.

    Last Updated Nov 19, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
    BREAKING: India's GDP crosses $4 trillion on November 19 for the first time

    Former RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan passes away: Remembering a stalwart in India's economic landscape

    BBMP set to draw norms for PGs in Bengaluru over commercialisation concerns

    Supreme Court directs Mantri developers to offer delayed house possessions in Bengaluru

    Your UPI ID will be deactivated after December 31 if you...

    BREAKING: India's GDP crosses $4 trillion on November 19 for the first time

    Pitch Politics: Ian Chappell calls for autonomy ahead of World Cup Final in Ahmedabad

    Animal: Ranbir Kapoor teases Rashmika Mandanna; posing choice between him and Vijay Devarakonda on NBK show

    IND vs AUS: 'Let's make it happen' - Sadhguru cheers for 'Team Bharat' ahead of World Cup final (WATCH)

    World Toilet Day 2023: 7 essential hygiene tips for everyone

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

