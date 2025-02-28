Skype shutting down? Microsoft likely to pull the plug on video calling app

Rumors suggest Microsoft is phasing out Skype in favor of Microsoft Teams. A hidden message in the latest Skype version hints at the shutdown, urging users to migrate to Teams.

Skype, the video calling app that was once a household name, may finally be shutting down. According to a recent rumor, Microsoft is getting ready to phase down Skype and switch users to its more recent platform, Microsoft Teams, even though the corporation hasn't made an official statement.

According to XDA, the latest version of Skype includes a hidden message saying, “Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams.” Numerous people have reportedly already migrated, according to another message. This clearly suggests that after years of gradually abandoning Skype, Microsoft is prepared to shut it down.

Skype, which was introduced in 2003, revolutionized internet communication. Long before cellphones took over, it made video calls commonplace. Because it was one of the most popular platforms at the time, Microsoft purchased it in 2011 for $8.5 billion. The business attempted to incorporate Skype into its Windows, Xbox, and even its now-discontinued Windows phones.

However, when FaceTime, Zoom, and WhatsApp gained traction, Skype started to lose users. Skype found it difficult to compete, even amid the height of video calling during the COVID-19 epidemic. Microsoft never regained its previous level of popularity despite adding new features, such as AI technologies, to make it more enticing.

According to various media reports, back in December, Microsoft stopped selling Skype credits, which allowed people to call regular phone numbers. This action implied that the business had lost interest in sustaining Skype. Rather, it has concentrated on Teams, a platform designed primarily for enterprises but increasingly accessible for individuals as well.Users of Skype may soon have to move to Teams or look for another video chatting service if these claims are accurate.

