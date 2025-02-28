Skype shutting down? Microsoft likely to pull the plug on video calling app

Rumors suggest Microsoft is phasing out Skype in favor of Microsoft Teams. A hidden message in the latest Skype version hints at the shutdown, urging users to migrate to Teams.

Skype shutting down? Microsoft likely to pull the plug on video calling app gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Skype, the video calling app that was once a household name, may finally be shutting down. According to a recent rumor, Microsoft is getting ready to phase down Skype and switch users to its more recent platform, Microsoft Teams, even though the corporation hasn't made an official statement.

According to XDA, the latest version of Skype includes a hidden message saying, “Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams.”  Numerous people have reportedly already migrated, according to another message. This clearly suggests that after years of gradually abandoning Skype, Microsoft is prepared to shut it down.

Skype, which was introduced in 2003, revolutionized internet communication. Long before cellphones took over, it made video calls commonplace. Because it was one of the most popular platforms at the time, Microsoft purchased it in 2011 for $8.5 billion. The business attempted to incorporate Skype into its Windows, Xbox, and even its now-discontinued Windows phones.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 16e hits Indian market: Check price, features and best launch deals

However, when FaceTime, Zoom, and WhatsApp gained traction, Skype started to lose users. Skype found it difficult to compete, even amid the height of video calling during the COVID-19 epidemic. Microsoft never regained its previous level of popularity despite adding new features, such as AI technologies, to make it more enticing.

According to various media reports, back in December, Microsoft stopped selling Skype credits, which allowed people to call regular phone numbers. This action implied that the business had lost interest in sustaining Skype. Rather, it has concentrated on Teams, a platform designed primarily for enterprises but increasingly accessible for individuals as well.Users of Skype may soon have to move to Teams or look for another video chatting service if these claims are accurate.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy M16 launched | Check features, price, colours of new smartphones

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

One Last drive GTA 5 gamers get ready for final ride before GTA 6 release check viral post gcw

'One last drive': GTA 5 gamers get ready for final ride before GTA 6 release | Check VIRAL post

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding! vkp

Hyderabad's Innomatics disrupts EdTech: Trains thousands in Data Science without a rupee in funding!

Samsung Galaxy M06 Samsung Galaxy M16 launched check features price colours of affordable smartphones gcw

Samsung Galaxy M06, Samsung Galaxy M16 launched | Check features, price, colours of new smartphones

GTA 5 gets major FREE PC update on March 4: Here's what to expect gcw

GTA 5 gets major FREE PC update on March 4: Here's what to expect

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a? gcw

Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

Recent Stories

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent dmn

Football transfer rumours: Gavi to Rashford, clubs eye top talent

BREAKING Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit snt

BREAKING: Jos Buttler steps down as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon SRI

Beat the heat: 10 Refreshing benefits of eating watermelon

Delhi court sentences man to death for 2019 rape-murder of 7-year-old; father gets life term ddr

Delhi rape horror: Court sentences man to death for 7-year-old’s rape-murder, father gets life term

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken HRD

Ranji Trophy final: Kerala captain Sachin falls 2 runs short of century vs Vidarbha; fans left heartbroken

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Karnataka MLA Rizwan Arshad SLAMS BJP Over Hindi Imposition! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

India and EU Unite for AI & Digital Future: Ursula von der Leyen Backs STRONGER Cooperation!

Video Icon