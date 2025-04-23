Samsung's Walk-A-Thon India challenge encourages users to achieve fitness goals for a chance to win a Galaxy Watch Ultra. Participants using the Samsung Health app aim for 2 lakh steps within 30 days to earn rewards.

In an effort to promote a more active and healthy lifestyle throughout the nation, Samsung has formally announced the second iteration of its Walk-A-Thon India challenge. During the 30-day campaign, users of the Samsung Health app compete with other users to complete a certain number of steps in a specific amount of time.

A chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and exclusive discounts on the flagship wearable are just two of the amazing benefits that await those who successfully complete the challenge. According to Samsung, users can begin the challenge on April 21 and use the Samsung Health app to measure their daily step count for a month, ending on May 20, 2025. During this time, awards will be awarded to everyone who completes two lakh steps.

All participants who accomplish two lakh steps or more will earn a massive 25% discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, while three fortunate winners will receive a Galaxy Watch Ultra. Use the hashtag #WalkathonIndia when posting a completed screenshot on the Samsung Members app to join the fortunate draw.

How to take part in the competition?

Open the Samsung Health App on your Samsung Galaxy Smartphone and go to Together section

Go to Walk-A-Thon India Challenge starting May 26, 2025

Follow the rules and walk a total of 2 Lakh steps in the time span of 30 days

Three randomly chosen participants will get the Galaxy Watch Ultra after completing the job. Notably, in order to get the award, customers must use the Samsung Health app between May 26 and June 15, 2025.

What are the requirements?

To participate in the Walk-a-thon India challenge, users must meet the following conditions:

Use a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with the Samsung Health app installed.

Join the ‘Walk-a-thon India’ challenge through the Samsung Health app.

Complete at least 200,000 steps between April 21 and May 20, 2025.

After completing the challenge, visit the Samsung Health app between May 26 and June 15, 2025, to claim the reward.

About Samsung Galaxy Ultra watch

Last year, Samsung released the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has a 1.5-inch (480 x 480 pixel) Super AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits and a titanium-grade frame. It has the same operating system, storage, and chipset as the Galaxy Watch 7. It has a 590mAh battery and supports wireless fast charging based on WPC.

Other features include an emergency alarm, AI-driven heart rate zones, a Quick Button for workouts, Night Mode, a multi-sport tile for recording intricate routines, and an FTP statistic with a cycling focus.