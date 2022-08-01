Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10; here's how to pre-order your phone

    When placing a pre-reserve order, those who are interested in receiving early access to smartphones can also take advantage of exclusive discounts. Customers may pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores for a nominal fee of Rs 1999.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10 here s how to pre-order your phone gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Samsung is all set to launch its next-gen foldable smartphones on August 10, the company announced. During a Galaxy Unpacked event that will occur on August 10, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be introduced. Customers may now pre-reserve the Next Galaxy Fold and Flip smartphones, according to a statement from Samsung. 

    When placing a pre-reserve order, those who are interested in receiving early access to smartphones can also take advantage of exclusive discounts. Customers may pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores for a nominal fee of Rs 1999. After the handsets are delivered, customers who pre-reserve the new Galaxy smartphones will receive an additional benefit of Rs 5000. On August 10, 2022, at 6.30 IST, Samsung Newsroom India will live broadcast the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

    Samsung has not yet published any information on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. However, considering the excitement in Samsung's foldables, the two next foldables have been rumoured.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 to launch on August 10; Here's all about it

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a new, thinner hinge, a lighter frame, and larger displays. The gadget will run Android 12 and be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to have better cameras than its predecessor, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the folding display.

    Also Read | Moto G32 with 50MP triple camera, 6.5-inch Full-HD display launched; Details here

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include up to 512GB of storage and the same dual camera system as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moto G32 with 50MP triple camera 6 5 inch Full HD display launched Details here gcw

    Moto G32 with 50MP triple camera, 6.5-inch Full-HD display launched; Details here

    Asus unveils latest ZenFone 9 smartphone; know price, specification here - adt

    Asus unveils latest ZenFone 9 smartphone; know price, specification here

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India here s why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here - adt

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by USD 100 gcw

    Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

    Recent Stories

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl - adt

    Aviation turbine fuel rates slash by 12 per cent; prices in Delhi drop to Rs 1.21 per kl

    Sunday box office collection report Kiccha Sudeep Vikrant Rona Arjun Kapoor John Abraham Ek Villain Returns drb

    Sunday Box Office Report: 'Vikrant Rona' or 'Ek Villain Returns', who won the ticket window battle?

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    IRCTC website down for maintenance; 103 trains cancelled today

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India - adt

    Task force set up to closely track monkeypox virus in India

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today details inside gcw

    Election Commission to start campaign to link voter ID with Aadhaar from today

    Recent Videos

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon