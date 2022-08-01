Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10; here's how to pre-order your phone

When placing a pre-reserve order, those who are interested in receiving early access to smartphones can also take advantage of exclusive discounts. Customers may pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores for a nominal fee of Rs 1999.

Samsung is all set to launch its next-gen foldable smartphones on August 10, the company announced. During a Galaxy Unpacked event that will occur on August 10, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be introduced. Customers may now pre-reserve the Next Galaxy Fold and Flip smartphones, according to a statement from Samsung.

When placing a pre-reserve order, those who are interested in receiving early access to smartphones can also take advantage of exclusive discounts. Customers may pre-reserve the Next Galaxy smartphones on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores for a nominal fee of Rs 1999. After the handsets are delivered, customers who pre-reserve the new Galaxy smartphones will receive an additional benefit of Rs 5000. On August 10, 2022, at 6.30 IST, Samsung Newsroom India will live broadcast the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung has not yet published any information on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. However, considering the excitement in Samsung's foldables, the two next foldables have been rumoured.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a new, thinner hinge, a lighter frame, and larger displays. The gadget will run Android 12 and be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also said to have better cameras than its predecessor, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to include a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the outer display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the folding display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to include up to 512GB of storage and the same dual camera system as the Galaxy Z Flip 3.