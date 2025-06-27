Leaked European pricing suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will maintain similar pricing to its predecessor, while the Z Flip 7 might see a slight decrease. The Fold 7 is expected to be slimmer, focusing on portability and large-screen functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leaks are the next order in business ahead of the big Galaxy Unpacked launch event on July 9. Small product teasers have been released by the firm, along with details on the new foldables' design, camera, and intended use. Additionally, we are gradually learning more important facts about the gadgets to encourage greater conversation as the main event approaches in a few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leaked

European stores have been the source of the majority of price leaks, and these sources have often proven to be authentic. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's pricing is probably going to be the same as that of the 2024 foldable model, so there appears to be some good news in the company's proposal. However, the launch price of the Z Flip 7 may be somewhat reduced, hinting to the potential arrival of the Z Flip FE variant soon.

According to the WinFuture estimate, the base 256GB model of the Fold 7 may retail for EUR 1,999 (about Rs 2.01 lakh), while the top 1TB model may cost EUR 2,359 (approximately Rs 2.36 lakh). This year, the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India should be much closer to Rs 1.60 lakh.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 prices are tipped to start around EUR 1,099 (Rs 1.10 lakh approx), and the 512GB model priced at EUR 1,219 (Rs 1.30 lakh approx) this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7: What can you expect?

Regarding the form and appearance, the Galaxy Z Fold 7's silhouette in the latest teaser leaves little room for interpretation, at least when viewed from the side. It is undeniable that the Fold 7 model seems slimmer than the previous Fold models that Samsung has released to yet.

The business discusses its emphasis on creating a product that is both portable and useful for using with a big screen. Many people believed that Samsung's recent announcement of an Ultra experience for its upcoming Fold was a hint to a new version, however this is untrue.