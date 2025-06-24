Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York. The event will focus on the Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra and the next generation of Galaxy AI, promising smarter, more intuitive user experiences.

Samsung has officially confirmed the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set to take place in July 2025. The second Unpacked event of the year, which is held every year, usually focusses on ecosystem improvements and foldable smartphones. In addition to showcasing its most recent hardware innovations, like as the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra, the business is expected to highlight the next generation of Galaxy AI this year. This version of Unpacked marks a move towards smarter, more intuitive user experiences as AI becomes a key component of Samsung's product strategy.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: When and where to watch event?

On July 9, 2025, the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, which Samsung characterises as a hub of creativity and innovation. The live feed will be accessible on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung India's YouTube channel, and it will start at 10 a.m. ET/7:30 p.m. IST.

Scroll to load tweet…

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: What to expect?

The Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra, which Samsung has announced would be thinner, lighter, and more robust than prior generations, is the focal point of this year's presentation. It is anticipated that the device's improved internal structure and modified hinge would make it simpler to carry while maintaining a sizable display when unfurled. Samsung is positioning the Fold7 Ultra as their most cutting-edge folding gadget to date, with the goal of increasing portability without compromising efficiency.

Samsung may release new Galaxy Watch models, Galaxy Buds, and other AI-powered improvements to its product lineup in addition to the new foldable.

Samsung has laid out a clear plan for AI to take the lead in user interfaces. According to the business, future gadgets will be able to anticipate human intent and provide more intelligent, real-time interactions in addition to just responding to orders. This change is a component of Samsung's larger plan to incorporate Galaxy AI into all of its hardware products.

On samsungmobilepress.com, interested consumers may keep up with all updates and promotional material. Additionally, Samsung has made pre-reservations available and is giving early sign-ups on Samsung.com a $50 Samsung Credit in a certain countries.