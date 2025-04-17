Samsung is launching the Galaxy M56 5G in India on April 17th. Touted as the thinnest and fastest in its class, the phone boasts a 7.2mm profile and high-end features like Gorilla Glass Victus and a 50MP OIS camera.

Samsung is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M56 5G, in India on April 17. The launch will happen online through Amazon India today at 12 p.m. According to the manufacturer, it will be the quickest and thinnest phone in its class. Samsung will reveal the phone's pricing tomorrow, but if the Galaxy M55 5G from the previous year is any indication, it should fall within the same range.

Samsung Galaxy M56: Expected features

Some of the Galaxy M56's primary features have previously been revealed by Samsung ahead of the debut. According to the business, the phone would be the thinnest in its class, with a thickness of only 7.2mm. It's interesting to note that this year's trend towards thinner smartphones is reflected in the fact that it is identical to Samsung's top model, the Galaxy S25. The Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung's thinnest phone to date, was also unveiled back in January.

Along with a high-end glass and metal design, the Galaxy M56 will also include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back. This should give the gadget a more upscale, flagship-like vibe.

A 50-megapixel triple rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) has been verified by Samsung for photography. The gadget will include a 12-megapixel HDR selfie camera on the front. Additionally, the phone will record videos in 10-bit HDR at 30 frames per second with a maximum quality of 4K.

Samsung Galaxy M56: Expected price range

The base model of the Galaxy M55, which had 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, cost Rs 24,999, while the top model cost Rs 30,999. Even with the pricier variety, the effective price fell below Rs 30,000 following bank reductions. With promotional deals lowering the ultimate price for early consumers, Samsung may potentially launch the Galaxy M56 under Rs 25,000 if it follows the same plan.